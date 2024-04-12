Lexicon purchases

golf course company

Lexicon Inc. announced Thursday that it has purchased a Maine-based golf course construction and maintenance company that will become part of Heritage Links, the Little Rock company's golf services division.

The purchase price of Environmental Solutions was not disclosed.

"This partnership positions Heritage Links to grow our footprint in strategic markets while also expanding our resources, knowledge and expertise," said Jon O'Donnell, president of Heritage Links. "Most importantly, this acquisition will allow us to provide our clients with even greater service and an unmatched level of expertise in the industry."

Environmental Solutions, founded in 1986, provides golf course irrigation, drainage, site design and construction services. The company has worked on projects from New Hampshire to Florida and has about 40 employees and $10 million in revenue.

Company founder Warren Michaelsen said the combination enhances collaboration. "This partnership will allow us to collaborate on key projects in the U.S. and beyond and expand our offerings while retaining our company's footprint and staff," he said.

Walmart to add 18

Texas health clinics

Walmart Inc. plans to open 18 more of its health centers in Texas this year, adding to the existing four in the state.

The Bentonville-based retailer said Wednesday that it just opened three Walmart Health clinics in the Houston area -- in Pearland, Sugar Land and Tomball.

Walmart expects to open the remaining 15 over this summer and fall. Many will be in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The company said in April 2023 that it would open clinics in Texas as well as Missouri, Oklahoma and Arizona this year.

Walmart now has 50 health centers nationwide. It opened its first Walmart Health clinics in 2019.

There are three Walmart Health centers in Arkansas -- in Bentonville, Fort Smith and Rogers.

The clinics, located next to Supercenters, offer a range of services that vary by the needs of each location. But they all include primary care, dental care and behavioral health care as well as diagnostic tools such as labs and X-rays.

State index edges up

to finish at 911.82

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 911.82, up 1.87 points.

"Equity sentiment improved with markets closing mostly higher as March PPI data reported Thursday morning was softer than expectations ahead of quarterly earnings reports for the first quarter which will begin in earnest (today)," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

