



TENNIS

Djokovic avenges loss

Novak Djokovic looked sluggish at times and hit several unforced errors but raised his game on important points to advance to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday. The top-ranked Serb, a two-time Monte Carlo champion, gained revenge over Lorenzo Musetti, who beat him last year at the Country Club in the third round. Djokovic converted five of six break points and progressed with a confidence-boosting 7-5, 6-3 win. Second-ranked Jannik Sinner also advanced to the quarterfinals with a solid 6-4, 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff. Djokovic has not played much this year and is 10-3 with his best result a semifinal run at the Australian Open. He is using the Monte Carlo clay-court tournament to fine-tune his preparations for the French Open next month. Sinner will play against Holger Rune, who defeated Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (9), 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a three-and-a-half-hour match after fending off two match points at 5-6 in the final set.

FOOTBALL

Huskies' player arrested

A University of Washington football player has been arrested and charged with raping two women in Seattle and court documents say he played in two College Football Playoff games for the school after at least one of the allegations was known to the university. Seattle police officers arrested 18-year-old Tylin "Tybo" Rogers on Friday and booked him into King County Jail, KING-TV reported. He was charged Tuesday with second-degree rape and third-degree rape and his bail was set at $150,000 in each case, according to court documents. It wasn't immediately known if Rogers, of Bakersfield, Calif., has an attorney to comment on his behalf. Jail records show he was released on bond. Efforts to contact him by The Associated Press weren't successful. Rogers has been suspended from all team activities until further notice, the University of Washington athletic department said in a statement Tuesday. The university will continue to gather facts and cooperate with police, as requested, the statement said.

SMU suspends arrested player

SMU football player Teddy Knox has been suspended after being identified as the second driver along with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in a high-speed, chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. The school said Thursday it was made aware of an arrest warrant for Knox issued by Dallas police and declined to offer further details on the suspension, citing student privacy laws. Police have said the warrants issued for the 21-year-old Knox included one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury. The 23-year-old Rice, a former SMU player who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February, also is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Jets re-sign safety Davis

The New York Jets re-signed safety Ashtyn Davis on Thursday, bringing back a key contributor in the secondary and on special teams. Davis, a third-round pick in 2020 out of Cal, has primarily been a backup on defense during his NFL career but has made plays in limited opportunities. He had a career-high six takeaways with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, along with eight passes defensed last season while playing just 19% of New York's defensive snaps.

HOCKEY

Ducks' forward retiring

Anaheim Ducks forward Jakob Silfverberg says he will retire at the end of the regular season. The 33-year-old Silfverberg announced the decision on social media Thursday. After starting his NHL career in Ottawa, he has been with the Ducks since 2013, serving as an alternate captain for the past five years. Silfverberg has 158 goals and 196 assists in his tenure with the Ducks, scoring more goals than anyone on the team since his arrival 11 years ago. He is fifth in franchise history in goals, games played (769) and shots, while ranking third in short-handed goals.

BASKETBALL

Celtics, Holiday reach deal

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens called it a no-brainer to pursue Jrue Holiday when the five-time all-defensive selection was traded from Milwaukee to Portland as part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Bucks. After a breakout season in which Holiday has helped fortify the core of a Boston team that ran away with the NBA's best regular-season record, Stevens isn't letting Holiday go anywhere. Holiday, 33, agreed to terms on a four-year, $135 million contract extension with the Celtics. As part of the deal, Holiday is declining his $37.5 million player option for next season. The extension will keep him under contract through the 2027-28 season. A two-time All-Star, Holiday has seen his scoring average drop to 12.5 points per game, his lowest output since his third season in the league in 2011-12. He's shooting a career-best 43.1% from three-point range and averaging a career-best 5.4 rebounds.



