Pioneers (15-2) top War Eagles, Bulldogs

ROGERS -- Gentry picked up a pair of wins Thursday night to open the Bruce Dean Invitational at the Railyard.

The Lady Pioneers (15-2) put together a five-run top of the fifth and three more in the sixth, then held on for a 10-6 win over Rogers Heritage. Cindy Barger and Iris Still both had two-run singles in the inning.

Gentry had to rally for a wild 10-9 win over Fayetteville earlier in the day.

Gentry Coach Shawn Teters said his team, which has just two seniors, talked about the group's resiliency this season in the postgame.

"It's pretty much been our identity," said Teters, who is in his first season at Gentry. "We have a lot of confidence if we have outs that we're still in the game."

The Lady Pioneers are trying to build off last year's regional tournament appearance, their first in more than a decade.

In the nightcap, leadoff hitter Faviola Nahar went 3-for-3 with a walk and scored twice. Evey Tomlinson added two hits.

Heritage's Gabi Kelly laid down a nice squeeze bunt to score a run and another run scored on the play thanks to a Gentry throwing error for a 3-2 lead.

Hailee Kreger hit a two-run home run in the top of the fourth to give the Lady Pioneers a 2-1 lead.

Heritage grabbed the early lead 1-0 thanks to groundout by Izzy Ulepich to score Ava DeFrates from third.

GENTRY 10, FAYETTEVILLE 9

Olivia Nations drove in the game-winning run in the top of the seventh to help Gentry to comeback victory.

The Lady Pioneers trailed 6-1 and again 9-6, but wouldn't quit and pushed across the game-winner in the seventh. Alexis Lopez reached on a bunt and advanced to second on a throwing error. Nations then hit a fly ball to left field that the Fayetteville outfielder couldn't corral to score the go-ahead run.

Fayetteville (9-11) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to snap a 6-6 tie. Ella Pacheco gave the Lady Purple'Dogs a 7-6 advantage thanks to a run-scoring double. Another run scored on a passed ball and Linley Chapman hammered a ball off the center-field wall to score a run, but she stopped at first when the ball bounced hard back to the fielder.

Chapman finished with three hits for Fayetteville, while Nations and Audrie Littlejohn added two hits each for Gentry.

Gentry scored four times in the top of the fifth to tie the game. Haile Kreger and Callie Jordan drove in two runs each in the inning.

Shortstop Ava Garcia hammered a three-run home run following two walks to give Fayetteville a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Kendall Watts added a two-run single in the second to stretch the Fayetteville lead to 6-1 after two innings.

ROGERS 7, SILOAM SPRINGS 0

Kadence Janney and Daylyn Osborne combined on a one-hitter and three Lady Mounties hit home runs to help Rogers to the win.

Makenzie Fithian, Laurel Tuomala and Ryleigh Johnson all homered for the Lady Mounties (17-1).

Johnson, Fithian and Tuomala all homered, while Lauren Heinle, Fithian and Janney each drove in two runs. Fithian and Talyn Jackson had two hits each.

Janney picked up the win in the circle, tossing five scoreless innings. She struck out 12, walked one and allowed only one inning. Osborne pitched two hitless innings, struck out four and didn't walk a batter.