Quick Pick

Quick Pick: ‘Anne Of Green Gables’ on stage Saturday in Van Buren

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Becca Martin-Brown

Emery Johnson plays Anne Shirley in the Community School of the Arts production of “Anne of Green Gables,” on stage Saturday at the King Opera House in Van Buren. (Courtesy Photo)
FAQ

'Anne of Green Gables'

WHAT -- In this faithful, unsentimental dramatization of the first part of the beloved classic, Marilla Cuthbert and her brother Matthew request an orphan boy to help work their farm. They are mistakenly sent the high-spirited redhead named Anne Shirley. The play is directed by Community School of the Arts Theatre directing student Sarah Goodman with mentoring by Dylan Blackwood.

WHEN -- 2 & 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- King Opera House in Van Buren

COST -- $15-$18

INFO -- csafortsmith.org/stars-on-stage

