Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and anlysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 149-505 (29.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Southern Sunset in the fifth

BEST BET Rose Parade in the eighth

LONG SHOT Im the Machine in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $20,000

PRESSURE*** followed a clear front-running victory with a narrow defeat at this claiming condition March 24, and he is strictly the one to beat if he holds his good form. RAM is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he is returning to a preferred distance. SUPER CONSTITUTION crossed the wire two positions behind the top selection, and he will loom large inside the final furlong if the early pace quickens.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Pressure;Wales;Petalino;2-1

3 Ram;Santana;Casse;5-2

8 Super Constitution;Bejarano;Robertson;3-1

2 League of Legends;Court;Fires;8-1

7 Colorful Native;Zimmerman;Jacquot;12-1

1 Kentucky Bourbon;Asmussen;Asmussen;10-1

6 Hot Ticket;Barbosa;Caster;15-1

4 Captain Jack;Hernandez;Durham;15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

FROSTY VI** has been overmatched and has caught a sloppy track in two starts, but she is dropping to the bottom of the maiden claiming ranks and may appreciate a fast racing surface. DANCE MY WAY has finished second in consecutive races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. ZONGS IRISH FROST possesses early speed and she has finished in the money in three of her past four races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Frost Vi;Asmussen;Asmussen;5-2

7 Dance My Way;Zimmerman;Puhl;3-1

5 Zongs Irish Frost;Harr;Cline;5-1

2 Sky Raven;Bealmear;Espinoza;4-1

1a Miss Terre;Quinonez;Milligan;9-2

6 Secret City;Court;McBride;20-1

8 Miss Mo Mesa;Chuan;Schultz;12-1

1 Mitolemybelle;Torres;Cravens;9-2

10 Breathtaking Folly;Barbosa;Martin;20-1

9 Littledabwilldoo;HTorres;Martin;20-1

3 One Cross;Castillo;Soto;30-1

3 Purse $70,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $100,000

NULLIFY*** easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a clear second-place, two-turn effort last month, and the steadily improving colt is bred to be a runner. MAJOR MACK possesses sprinter's speed and may lead this field past every pole. ALWAYS BE SMART has finished in the middle of the pack in two local races, but he is adding blinkers and sports a rapid breeze April 5.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Nullify;Asmussen;Lukas;6-5

2 Major Mack;Barbosa;Compton;3-1

4 Always Be Smart;Bejarano;Zito;6-1

1 Melt With You;Cohen;Robertson;5-1

6 Tell 'Em I'm Comin;Harr;Cline;10-1

7 Chun Money;Arrieta;Von Hemel;10-1

5 In Form;EAsmussen;Asmussen;15-1

8 Penrod;Vazquez;Moquett;20-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

CRAVENSWORTH** exits a fast-closing second-place finish, while hitting the wire four lengths clear of the third-place finisher. FASTENED earned the field's fastest Beyer figure in a four-length maiden victory, and he returns after a nine-week freshening. AMERICAN ICON has raced competitively in all three of his sprint races this season, and he carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Cravensworth;Torres;Ward;5-2

4 Fastened;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

7 American Icon;EAsmussen;Asmussen;9-2

3 Asymmetric;Arrieta;Jansen;4-1

2 Uncle Berley;Vazquez;Shorter;10-1

1 Red Line Overdrive;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

6 Impressor;Hernandez;Jordan;20-1

5 Sir;Bealmear;Rone;20-1

9 Super Renzo;Fuentes;Williams;20-1

11 Bordinos;Barbosa;Martin;20-1

8 Worththemoney;Castillo;Martin;30-1

5 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $30,000

SOUTHERN SUNSET**** has been the easiest of winners in two of his past three races, and he is spotted well for new and winning trainer Chris Hartman. LONG CROW has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes at this same claiming condition. DANCE SOME MO was a clear winner when last seen in a conditioned claiming race, and he is likely to appreciate getting on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Southern Sunset;Bejarano;Hartman;8-5

7 Long Crow;Vazquez;Shorter;3-1

8 Dance Some Mo;De La Cruz;Hornsby;9-2

5 Lil Sweet Thang;Arrieta;Schultz;8-1

3 Bobwhite Bobby;Eramia;Von Hemel;10-1

6 Racy Bille;Zimmerman;Briley;8-1

9 Caballo Feliz;Esquivel;Contreras;15-1

4 Seven Flat;Asmussen;Moquett;15-1

1 Harleezy;Court;Hartlage;30-1

6 Purse $68,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $45,000

THE REDS*** has trained well since a third-place finish against stronger at Fair Grounds. UNINVITED GUEST was a game winner earlier in the meeting, and the beaten post-time favorite had an eventful trip when fourth behind a recent repeat winner. PHANTOM RIDE defeated $30,000 conditioned claimers only two races back, and he ships back from Houston following a determined allowance victory on turf.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 The Reds;Torres;Amoss;8-5

4 Uninvited Guest;Bejarano;Hartman;5-2

5 Phantom Ride;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

6 Roman Centurian;Arrieta;Shorter;8-1

1 Perfect Flight;Vazquez;Moquett;12-1

2 Search Engine;Hernandez;Rosin;15-1

7 Outlier;Chuan;Ginter;15-1

8 Mr. Thunderstruck;Barbosa;Von Hemel;20-1

7 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

IM THE MACHINE** raced competitively at a vastly higher level last winter, and he is well-spotted after a one-paced effort in a return from a long vacation. CHOCTAW ZIP was heavily bet and did not disappoint defeating state-bred conditioned claiming rivals last month. COLONEL BARTON is moving up a condition on the heels of a five-length victory, and he was claimed by Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Im the Machine;Eramia;Von Hemel;10-1

12 Choctaw Zip;Hernandez;Witt;4-1

5 Colonel Barton;EAsmussen;Asmussen;7-2

11 Forsaken;Torres;Espinoza;9-2

3 Stomping Hotrod;Vazquez;Cates;9-2

1 You Vee Cee;Asmussen;Moquett;6-1

13 Shake Up;Arrieta;Westermann;6-1

2 Campisi;Borel;Borel;20-1

10 Aspen Club;Bealmear;Hewitt;15-1

8 Allo Enry;De La Cruz;Rufino;12-1

4 Heritage Park;Zimmerman;Martin;15-1

6 Reef's Destiny;Harr;Cline;20-1

9 Obviously Too;Bailey;McBride;30-1

14 Macho Rocco;Chuan;Garcia;30-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance

ROSE PARADE*** pressed an honest pace before drawing off in a five-length maiden allowance victory, and she was scratched last Saturday in favor of this race. PARIS STYLE was beaten only a nose at this same level last month, while well clear of the third-place finisher. FLASHY LASS shipped to Oaklawn this winter riding a two-race winning streak, but she has caught a muddy track in all three of her local races and may show marked improvement on dry footing.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Rose Parade;De La Cruz;Rufino;5-2

6 Paris Style;Esquivel;McPeek;9-5

3 Flashy Lass;Asmussen;Asmussen;3-1

4 Wildwood Bye;Arrieta;Becker;8-1

8 My Good Fortune;Bejarano;Hartman;8-1

5 Priddis;Santana;Ortiz;12-1

2 Makemebelieve;Vazquez;Robertson;12-1

7 Bump in the Night;Hebert;Cambray;20-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

GRAZIA*** broke her maiden at first asking in November at Del Mar, before tiring in a two-turn graded stake just 17 days later. She returns sprinting for trainer Bob Baffert and races on Lasix for the first time. BROOKLYNN DREW won an unusually fast maiden race in February at Fair Grounds, and she is back on Lasix after flashing speed and retreating in a sprint stake here last month. MOONLIT LADY showed excellent early speed in her career debut victory, and horses often show marked improvement in a second race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Grazia;JJHernandez;Baffert;2-1

4 Brooklynn Drew;Bejarano;Hartman;7-2

6 Moonlit Lady;Vazquez;Gutierrez;8-1

2 Freeburn;Torres;Asmussen;3-1

7 Lady Moscato;Asmussen;Lukas;5-1

3 Floating Beauty;Zimmerman;Briley;10-1

5 Divine Gal;Eramia;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Aztec Empress;Bealmear;Hornsby;20-1

10 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

COLT FICTION** has recorded two sharp breezes since breaking poorly as a beaten post-time favorite, and a return to his better races will make him tough to defeat. CREME DE LA CHROME finished first or second in all races in 2023, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career following a fourth-place finish. LAMUTANAATTY was beaten a diminishing neck at this claiming price last month, and the two-time local winner has a versatile running style.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Colt Fiction;Torres;Gibson;5-2

6 Creme de La Chrome;Castillo;Wilson;7-2

5 Lamutanaatty;Arrieta;Rarick;9-2

7 Charter Oak;Hernandez;Green;6-1

14 Kid Shelleen;Borel;Borel;8-1

13 Black Storm;Barbosa;Moquett;10-1

12 Cibolo;EAsmussen;Asmussen;10-1

4 Slam Dunk Sermon;Zimmerman;Rosin;10-1

3 Communication Memo;Bealmear;Dixon;12-1

11 Under the Gun;Asmussen;Ward;12-1

8 Double Tuff;Vazquez;Broberg;20-1

10 Mister Sharpie;Eramia;Jordan;20-1

2 Rare Stripe;Saez;Hewitt;20-1

9 Pull My Chain;Pusac;Martin;30-1