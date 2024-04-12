BASEBALL

BENTONVILLE WEST 14, VAN BUREN 8 Jake Casey had two hits and drove in four runs as Bentonville West defeated Van Buren in nonconference play at Centerton. The Wolverines erased an early 3-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the first inning, thanks to Laiten Hall's two-run triple to tie the game at 3-3 and Daniel Rodolph's RBI triple to give West the lead. The Wolverines then added five more in the second but had to pull away late after Van Buren scored five times in the fourth. Suiter added two hits and drove in three runs, while Hall had two hits and two RBI.

BOONEVILLE 18, PRAIRIE GROVE 4 Dax Goff and Parker Smith each hit home runs for Booneville (8-5, 5-0 3A-4) as it won its eighth game in a row. Jace Washburn was 3 for 5, while Goff and Rhett Nietert had 2 hits and 3 RBI each for the Bearcats. Rylen Ray, Dylan Todd, who had four RBI, and Matt Obar both had two hits as well in the win.

RECTOR 5, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 2 Kaden Avery had two hits as Rector (14-1, 9-1 2A-3) knocked off the Warriors. Cooper Rabjohn batted in two runs, and Ashton Scott gave up 2 hits and struck out 6 in 5 innings for the Cougars.

ROGERS HERITAGE 6, BENTONVILLE 3 Heritage did all of its scoring in the fourth inning and earned its third win over Bentonville this week. The War Eagles (19-0) trailed 2-0 before JoJo Martinez, Ethan Martin and Luke Askew had consecutive RBI hits, then Heritage added runs with a fielder's choice by Spencer Mounce and a passed ball. Martin finished with three of the War Eagles' nine hits, while Martinez added two hits. Bryce Read had two hits and drove in two runs for Bentonville.

ROGERS 13, SILOAM SPRINGS 2 Rogers scored at least a run in each inning and rolled to a victory over Siloam Springs at Mountie Field. Ty Robinson and Bryson McIntosh each had two hits and drove in two runs for the Mounties, which erased an early 2-0 deficit with a run in the first and two more in the second. Beau Williams had two hits and an RBI for Rogers. Braxton Majors had a double and drove in two runs.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 5, SPRINGDALE 2 Shiloh Christian rallied with four runs in the top of the sixth inning and claimed a nonconference victory over Springdale at Bulldog Field. Chandler Kemp tied the game when he scored on Brock Billingsley's bunt and a Bulldogs error, then Connor Shockley drove in the go-ahead run with a fielder's choice, followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Jack Gibbs and Bowen Gillison. Blake Ward allowed 1 hit in 5 innings with 6 strikeouts, while Austin Arsenault and Preston Katzer each pitched an inning in relief.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 12, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 2 Six players registered multiple hits for Bentonville (17-5, 8-2 6A-West), which opened up an 8-0 lead by the fourth inning and rolled. Kylee Wyman, Marissa Gianneschi, Alexis Lorennij, Anna Lee Kulka, Kate Maness and Demi Donahoe all had two hits for the Lady Tigers. Kulka and Maness drove in two runs each for Bentonville.

FARMINGTON 11, SPRINGDALE 1 Justine Davidson, Kennedy Griggs, Isabella Hulsey and Reese Shirey all had two hits in a 10-run win for Farmington (14-3). Katie Fleming drove in four runs, including a three-run home run in the fourth inning, for the Lady Cardinals. Hulsey and Griggs also batted in two runs each. Kaylee Harp and Isabel Peters both registered two hits for Springdale (5-12).

GRAVETTE 14, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 2 Laney Chilton hit 3 home runs with 6 RBI as the Lady Lions stormed by Springdale Har-Ber. Keeley Elsea had 2 hits, including a home run, with 3 runs scored and 6 RBI. Madelin Schoonover also hit a home run and scored two runs. Brynn Romine scored three runs for the Lady Lions, while Drew Madison scored two runs. Brooke Handle worked five innings with 7 hits allowed, 2 runs and 7 strikeouts for the Lady Lions (11-7). The Lady Lions scored three runs in the top of the first and four in the second. Leading 7-1, Gravette scored 2 in the fourth and five in the fifth. Zyria Palmer and Xiomara Sancez each had two hits for Har-Ber (16-4).

HACKETT 17, COSSATOT RIVER 1 A 15-run second inning was all Hackett (17-3, 5-0 3A-4) needed to drill the Lady Eagles. Lilly Oxford and Michaelyn Freeman had three hits each and combined to drive in six runs for the Lady Hornets, who also took advantage of six errors. Makenzie Freeman finished with four runs batted in and struck out 14 on the mound.

RIVERSIDE 4, VALLEY VIEW 0 Klaire Womack gave up 2 hits and struck out 11 in 7 innings as Riverside (17-0) defeated the Lady Blazers. Kaylee Cox had two hits and drove in three runs for the Lady Rebels.

ROGERS 7, SILOAM SPRINGS 0 Kadence Janney struck out 12 and allowed 1 hit in 5 innings to lead Rogers (18-1) to a nonconference victory. Daylyn Osborne came on in relief and struck out four in two innings.

VAN BUREN 13-14, ALMA 0-3 Ashlyn Michael's three hits in the opener got Van Buren (8-10, 3-5 5A-West) off and running to a two-game sweep. India Perkins and MaKayla Coombes added two hits, with Coombes driving in three runs, for the Lady Pointers. In Game 2, Perkins was 4 for 4 and scored 3 runs in another blowout. Norwood was 3 for 4 with a home run and 5 runs batted in.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE GAMES

SOFTBALL

QUITMAN 7, PANGBURN 0 Dakota Rhodes was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored as Quitman (15-6) shut down the Lady Tigers. Chloe Liles went 2 for 3 at the plate but also recorded 17 strikeouts and gave up 2 hits in 7 innings on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. Teagan Blood and Ellisa Franklin each had a hit for Pangburn (4-7).

RIVERSIDE 11, RECTOR 0 Kaylee Cox finished 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBI for Riverside (16-0, 12-0 2A-3). Annalee Qualls had three hits and scored three times while Klaire Womack, Blakely Biggers and Brooklyn Berry all had two hits for the Lady Rebels. Womack also allowed 5 hits and struck out 11 in 5 innings.