Several 4-star prospects among the list of Arkansas football visitors

Arkansas is expected to host numerous recruits, including several 4-star prospects for the Red-White spring game at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday.

Some the notable prospects expected to visit:

’25 Ath. Monterrio Elston, 5-9, 170 of Little Rock Parkview

Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas State, UNLV offers

’26 QB Grant Smith, 6-3, 206 of Spring, (Texas) Spring Oaks

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Texas A&M, TCU, Baylor offers, visited Jan. 27

’25 LB Jason King, 6-1, 215 of St. Louis DeSmet

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, Kansas State offers

’25 QB Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 208 of Central Arkansas Christian

4-star Arkansas commitment, outstanding at recent Elite 11 regional

’26 CB Tay Lockett, 6-0, 170 of Bellflower, (Calif.) St. John Bosco

4-star Arkansas commitment, visited Hogs March 28-31

’26 DB Deon Jackson, 5-10, 165 of Long Beach, (Calif.) Long Beach Poly

California, Colorado, Washington State offers, visited Hogs March 28-31

’25 WR LaMason Waller-, 6-2, 170 of Hesperia, (Calif.) Sultana

4-star prospect with Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama and other offers, visited Hogs March 28-31

’26 WR Daniel Odom, 6-2, 175 of Bellflower, (Calif.) St. John Bosco

4-star prospect with Notre Dame, Miami, Texas, Alabama offers

’26 QB Michael Mitchell Jr., 5-11, 175 of San Francisco, (Calif.) Archbishop Riordan

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Arizona State, California offers

’25 DB Jeremiah Alvis, 6-0, 180 of Helena, Ala.

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Penn State, Texas A&M offers

’26 OL Zedan Krempin, 6-5, 265 of Prosper, Texas

4-star prospect with Arkansas, Oklahoma, LSU, Southern Cal offers

’26 DB Lebron Bauer, 5-10, 160 of Allen, Texas

Arkansas, Arizona State, Houston offers

’26 WR Caleb Smith, 5-10, 160 of Allen, Texas

Arkansas, Houston Utah, Nebraska offers, reports 10.35 seconds in 100 meters

’26 DL Anthony Kennedy, 6-6, 280 of Maumelle

4-star prospect with Arkansas, USC, Georgia, Missouri offers, visited Hogs in January

’25 WR AJ Jordan, 6-5, 215 of Warren

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina offers

’26 Ath Neondre Thomas, 6-1, 180 of Warren

Coach Bo Hembree believes Thomas is a special talent

’25 DL Caleb Bell, 6-3, 280 of Alpharetta, (Ga.) Milton

3-star prospect with Arkansas, Georgia Tech,North Carolina State offers, plans June 14-16 official visit

’25 Ath. Cameron Settles, 6-0, 195 of Little Rock Parkview

SMU offer

’25 OL Parker Glaze, 6-4, 290 of Benton

’25 Ath. Jace White, 6-3, 190 of Little Rock Parkview

’26 OL Alec Huie, 6-3, 310 of Clinton