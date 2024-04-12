State police investigating use of force by Polk County sheriff’s deputy

The Arkansas State Police on Friday were investigating a use of force by a Polk County sheriff's deputy that left one person hurt on Monday, a news release states.

The deputy, who was not named in the release, caused non-life-threatening injuries to the person, who was also not named. The incident happened on Monday near Wickes, the release states, although it did not include any other details.

Debra Buschman, prosecuting attorney for the 18th West Judicial District, requested state police investigate the incident, the release states. It is common for state police investigators to assist in cases where force is used by law enforcement in the state.