GOLF

UA women open SECs

The No. 8 University of Arkansas women's team will open three days of stroke play today at the SEC Championships in Belleair, Fla., seeking its first title since 2018 under 22nd-year Coach Shauna Taylor.

The Razorbacks will tee off on No. 1 at 7 a.m. along with No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU at the 6,150-yard, par-70 course at Pelican Golf Club.

Arkansas will send out a lineup led by freshman Maria Jose Marin, who is No. 2 in the collegiate rankings, followed in order by junior Kendall Todd, senior Miriam Ayora, sophomore Reagan Zibilski and senior Kajal Mistry. Junior Giovanna Fernandez will serve as the alternate.

Marin, coming off a finish of 30th in the Augusta National Women's Amateur, is No. 13 in the World Amateur Golf rankings. She has 1 win and 3 top-five showings and has finished in the top 20 of all 7 of her collegiate starts.

The championships will consist of three rounds of stroke play, after which the medalist will be recognized and the top eight teams seeded for match play.

The Razorbacks are looking to add to their three tournament wins this season, which is tied for the second-most in school history.

The SEC has four teams in the top 10, with No. 10 Auburn joining the top pairing, and five more teams in the top 25 with No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Florida, No. 18 Texas A&M, No. 20 Vanderbilt and No. 23 Georgia.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

Yarbrough takes over at Pulaski Academy

Pulaski Academy replaced one legendary coach with another Thursday.

Becky Yarbrough, who's been a mainstay at Star City, was recently hired as the new head coach of the Lady Bruins' girls basketball program.

The move fills the vacancy left by Rick Treadway, who confirmed in January that he'd be leaving Pulaski Academy after the season to take over as Sheridan's athletic director. Treadway had spent the past 13 years as the head coach of the Lady Bruins and amassed 822 total victories in 42 years.

Yarbrough was 908-175 in 33 seasons at Star City. During that time, she guided the Lady Bulldogs to 31 state tournament appearances, 24 conference titles, 15 regional crowns and 2 state championships.

-- Erick Taylor