Three people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Eugene Martin, 44, of Shumate Road in Elkins, was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering/theft from a vehicle and criminal trespass of a premises. Martin was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.

Springdale

Roshanda Brown, 41, of 320 E. Evergreen Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with fourth-degree sexual assault and filing a false police report. Brown was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday with no bond set.

Washington County

Brandon Massey, 36, of 4624 Zion Road in Elkins, was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations. Massey was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond.