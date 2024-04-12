Travelers 4, Drillers 3

The Arkansas Travelers got back into the win column Thursday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa, thanks to a game-saving rob of a home run by center fielder Jared Oliva.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Oliva caught a fly ball from Dalton Rushing with one runner on and two outs to secure the Travelers their second win this season.

Arkansas scoring early by taking advantage of a fielding error in the first inning and making their lead 2-0 in the second thanks to a double by Cole Young.

Tulsa tied the score in the third inning, when Rushing and Brandon Lewis each hit solo home runs. The Drillers went ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning on a single by Austin Gauthier.

A bases-loaded walk in the sixth inning by Grant Witherspoon and a RBI single in the eighth by Jake Anchia gave the Travelers a 4-3 lead.