Two crashes leave two Arkansans dead

Two people were killed and three more hurt in two crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday afternoon, preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police state.

Belinda Rodriguez, 48, of Atkins was killed around 1:53 p.m. when the 2004 Nissan Titan in which she was a passenger crossed the centerline of Arkansas 323 in rural White County and collided with a 1999 International truck, according to a report.

The driver of the Nissan, 44-year-old Jose Rodriguez, also of Atkins, and the driver of the International, 23-year-old Morgan Watkins of Newport, were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was cloudy with mist and rain and the road was wet at the time.

Roger Friddle, 47, of Mountainburg died around 4:49 p.m. when the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado in which he was a passenger hydroplaned in a pool of water on Interstate 49 near West Fork and left the road, hitting a concrete bridge pillar, according to a report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 41-year-old Jason Friddle of Chester, was taken to a Fayetteville hospital for treatment.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.