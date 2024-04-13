1 person killed, 1 injured in shooting at Jonesboro convenience store

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Friday at a Jonesboro convenience store, a Facebook post from police states.

Officers responding around 10 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Race Street Market at the corner of Race Street and Richardson Drive located Lamarion Bailey, 18, dead from a gunshot wound at the scene, the post states.

After police arrived, they learned that another man, 23-year-old Damariantae Russell, arrived at an area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound apparently suffered during the same shooting that killed Bailey, the post states.

The post did not include any further information about the shooting or name a suspect.