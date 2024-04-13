Analysts predict decline in J.B. Hunt first quarter earnings

Analysts predict a decline in J.B. Hunt Transport's earnings ahead of the company's first-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

Zacks Equity Research anticipates the Lowell-based company will post an earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, which would be a 16.9% decrease compared with the same quarter in 2023.

The transportation company is scheduled to hold its earnings conference call at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a replay available after the call at investor.jbhunt.com.

Revenue for J.B. Hunt is expected to come in at $3.14 billion, or down 2.83% compared with the first quarter of 2023.

The company's intermodal revenue is predicted at $1.49 billion, which would be a 3.1% decline from a year ago.

Truckload revenue is expected to be $195 million, which would be a 5.3% decrease compared to 2023.

Zacks said a net interest expense is likely to mar Hunt's bottom line, as the company continues to incur higher interest expenses related to higher interest rates. Higher fuel costs, transportation costs, salaries and benefits all play a part in increased expenses.

Shares for J.B. Hunt fell $3.66, or 1.9%, to close Friday at $185.47. The shares have traded between $219.51 and $164.39 in the past 52 weeks.