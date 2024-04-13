Arkansas running back Isaiah Augustave announces transfer portal entry

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas running back Isaiah Augustave announced Saturday night he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

His announcement came on the same day as the team’s Red-White scrimmage. According to unofficial statistics, Augustave rushed seven times for 10 yards during the scrimmage.

Augustave shared his decision to social media in a post, writing, “First and foremost I want to thank Coach [Sam] Pittman and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love.

“Thank you to all my teammates, I’m very grateful for the time I’ve spent with you all. After long conversations with my family, I would like to announce that I am officially entering my name into the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility left.

“It’s time to do what’s best for me. Thank you Hog Nation!”

As a freshman in 2023, Augustave had rushing attempts in four games, and saw his role increase in the team’s final two games.

In games against Florida International and Missouri, Augustave rushed 29 times for 181 yards and 1 touchdown combined.

During the 44-20 victory over FIU, he rushed for 101 yards to become the second Razorback to hit the 100-yard rushing mark in a game. He was named SEC freshman of the week for the performance.

The native of Naples, Fla., was heavily recruited out of high school by Jimmy Smith, who departed as Arkansas’ running backs coach earlier this spring for the same position at TCU.