Marriages

Hunter Lunsford, 25, and Emery Chaplin, 25, both of Little Rock.

Marcus Burley, 45, and Brandi Toney, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Jackson Grant, 24, and Grace Goodnight, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Nathan Martin, 23, of Sherwood and Alexa Martinez, 24, of North Little Rock.

Matthew Massey, 35, and Annie Rutter, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Nilesh Chaudhari, 30, and Sayli Naik, 29, both of Little Rock.

Hannah Zang, 25, and Robert Shackelford, 26, both of Durham, N.C.

Divorces

FILED

24-1194. Mercedes Dalton v. Trent Dalton.

24-1201. Michelle Houser v. Derek Houser.

24-1202. Michael Murray v. Crystal Murray.

24-1203. Jill Tuck v. Jay Tuck.

GRANTED

22-1853. Angela Clark v. Brad Clark.

22-3458. Kasey Patrick v. Larry Patrick Jr.

23-3237. Dorothy Moffett v. Herbert Moffett.

23-4294. Maurice Tripplett v. Monica Tripplett.

24-107. Christian Hildebrand v. Heather Hildebrand.