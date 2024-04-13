Fayetteville teams earn track sweeps

Fayetteville swept the team titles against a heavy field during the Lake Hamilton Invitational track and field meet Friday at Wolf Stadium in Pearcy.

Fayetteville's girls compiled 159 points to outscore 26 other teams at the meet. El Dorado finished a distant second with 87.5 points, followed by Lake Hamilton with 78.5, White Hall with 66 and Texarkana with 41.5.

Ava Goetz led the Lady Bulldogs with a pair of first-place finishes as the Colorado signee cleared 5 feet, 4 inches to in the high jump and had a winning time of 14.99 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. Fayetteville won six events, including a 1-2-3 finish in the 3,200 led by Emelia Hesselgren with her time of 11:46.64.

Helen Hesselgren won the 800 in 2:23.03, while Solara Koser took the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.31 seconds and Maitalyn Moore won the triple jump with a leap of 36-4.5.

In the boys division, Fayetteville scored 146 points to top a 23-team field, while Vilonia was a distant second with 61 points, followed by Little Rock Parkview with 61.75, Hot Springs Lakeside with 56.5 and Beebe with 50.25.

Sloan Jones and Cooper Williams led the Bulldogs with one-two finishes in both hurdles events, with Jones having winning times of 14.78 in the 110s and 39.58 in the 300s. Williams won the long jump with a leap of 21-6.25, while Alan Gallardo-Lopez took the 1,600 in 4:17.83 and the 400 relay team of Trace Foreman, Lucas Robley, Isaiah Taylor and Nathan Kachel had a winning time of 42.33.

