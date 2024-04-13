ASUN BASEBALL

KENNESAW STATE 3, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 2

The University of Central Arkansas jumped out to an early lead but was walked off in its first-ever meeting with Kennesaw State.

The Bears (13-19, 4-9 ASUN) opened the scoring in the first inning when Drew Sturgeon's groundout drove in AJ Mendolia .

Mendolia followed that with an RBI hit in the second inning, scoring Zeb Allen to make it 2-0.

Kennesaw State (18-14, 8-5) cut the lead in half in the fifth inning on a Zac Corbin double to left field, scoring Chris Cole.

UCA rode starter Jesse Barker (0-3) through eight scoreless innings and sent him back out for the ninth. Two of the first three Owls hit doubles of Barker to tie the score 2-2.

After two walks, one intentional, Corbin hit a single through the right side to score Spencer Hanson and give Kennesaw State the win.