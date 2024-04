A Bentonville man died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 49, a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police states.

George Humes II, 55, was riding south on I-49 around 10:45 a.m. when he lost control of the 2008 Harley-Davidson he was on and the bike overturned, according to the report. Humes came to a rest in the median and died at the scene.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.