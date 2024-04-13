Northwest Arkansas Naturals defeat San Antonio Missions for second consecutive win

Naturals 4, Missions 2

Northwest Arkansas won its second consecutive game Friday after rallying in the seventh inning at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

San Antonio led 2-1 going to the seventh, when the Naturals scored three runs to take the lead.

Rodolfo Duran hit a two-run double to give Northwest Arkansas a 3-2 lead. Duran then scored on an error on a pickoff attempt.

The Naturals took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Josh Lester, scoring Dillan Shrum, who reached on a triple.

San Antonio came back in the fifth with two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Shrum scored two runs and had two hits for the Naturals, while Lester and Duran each had two hits.

Beck Way (1-0) pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and did not allow a hit.

Anderson Paulino earned his second save with a scoreless ninth, striking out two. Naturals starter Mason Barnett worked 5 innings with 4 hits, 2 runs, 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Reliever Raul Brito took the loss for the Missions.