100 years ago

April 13, 1924

TEXARKANA -- Allen Wilson, farmer, living near Fouke, who was shot when his home was raided by Deputy Sheriff Will Robinson and J. R. Goldman and Albert Teer, in search of a still, about one month ago, was acquitted on a charge of operating a still after a hearing before Judge Killian at Fouke today. Wilson was shot in the back with a shotgun. ... Charges of assault with intent to murder were filed against Deputy Sheriff Robinson and against Goldman and Teer in Killian's court, but when arraigned today they took a change of venue to Texarkana Municipal Court.

50 years ago

April 13, 1974

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Friday that Dr. Grant Cooper, the avowed communist, could not receive pay for teaching at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while appealing a Pulaski County Chancery Court decision that his employment violated a state law. The denial of Dr. Cooper's request for a stay of the injunction against UALR officials paying him was issued 17 minutes after the Court had heard 15 minutes of oral arguments by the attorneys. ... Dr. Cooper had filed a notice of appeal on Chancellor John T. Jernigan's March 27 ruling upholding the constitutionality of a state law that made it illegal to advocate violent overthrow of the government and another statute that barred state institutions from employing communists.

25 years ago

April 13, 1999

Chief U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright on Monday found President Clinton in contempt of court for giving "intentionally false" testimony during the Paula Corbin Jones sexual harassment lawsuit and ordered him to pay expenses Jones may have incurred because of the contempt. ... Wright's decision came hours after a jury in Little Rock acquitted former Clinton business partner Susan McDougal of obstruction of justice and failed to decide whether she was guilty of criminal contempt of court for refusing to answer questions before a Whitewater grand jury. ... Wright had held McDougal in civil contempt and put her behind bars for 18 months to coerce her testimony.

10 years ago

April 13, 2014

For the first time in the 36-year history of Riverfest, city and festival officials are considering a long-term contract governing the event's use of downtown each year. On the agenda for the Little Rock Board of Directors' 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday is a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into a five-year contract with Riverfest that would automatically renew for a total of 25 years, ending in 2038. ... Under the contract, which the Riverfest board of directors has already approved, the festival would lease Riverfront Park and parts of the Clinton Presidential Park each May around Memorial Day weekend for $1 per year. The contract also requires Riverfest to collect a $1 park-usage fee per ticket sold and turn over that money to the city.