Rick Lee’s Apple Bloosom Handicap selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis

11 The Apple Blossom Handicap. Grade I. Purse $1,250,000. 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

ADARE MANOR*** was narrowly defeated by a lone-speed winner in the Grade I Beholder at Santa Anita, and the multiple graded stake winner has speed and represents the powerful stable of trainer Bob Baffert. WET PAINT swept the 3-year-old stake series last season at Oaklawn before winning a Grade I last summer at Saratoga. TAXED was an upset winner of the Grace I Black Eyed Susan last spring, and she returns to a preferred distance after a useful sprint tuneup.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Adare ManorJJHernandezBaffert9-5

3 Wet PaintPratCox3-1

2 TaxedTorresMorse5-1

7 Honor D LadyCastellanoJoseph7-2

6 Misty VeilVazquezMaker12-1

8 BellamoreAsmussenAsmussen12-1

9 Shotgun HottieLopezDeVaux12-1

5 Flying ConnectionSantanaFincher20-1

1 Free Like a GirlManrriquePomier20-1