Rick Lee’s Count Fleet Sprint Handicap selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis
8 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up
SKELLY*** was a decisive winner of this graded stake in 2023, and the exceptionally quick sprinter is the speed and class of the field. TEJANO TWIST is a graded stake winning sprinter, who possesses a powerful late run, and he has finished in the exacta in 6 of 7 races at Oaklawn. JAXON TRAVELER just held off Tejano Twist when winning the Grade III Whitmore last month, and he keeps top national rider Flavien Prat.
PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS
4 SkellySantanaAsmussen1-1
6 Tejano TwistTorresHartman3-1
2 Jaxon TravelerPratAsmussen7-2
7 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen9-2
8 Happy Is a ChoiceVazquezOrtiz20-1
5 Perfect DudeFuentesFincher20-1
3 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran20-1
1 Code FiveQuinonezOwens50-1