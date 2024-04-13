Rick Lee’s Count Fleet Sprint Handicap selections and analysis

Rick Lee's selections and analysis

8 The Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Grade III. Purse $500,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

SKELLY*** was a decisive winner of this graded stake in 2023, and the exceptionally quick sprinter is the speed and class of the field. TEJANO TWIST is a graded stake winning sprinter, who possesses a powerful late run, and he has finished in the exacta in 6 of 7 races at Oaklawn. JAXON TRAVELER just held off Tejano Twist when winning the Grade III Whitmore last month, and he keeps top national rider Flavien Prat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 SkellySantanaAsmussen1-1

6 Tejano TwistTorresHartman3-1

2 Jaxon TravelerPratAsmussen7-2

7 RyvitAsmussenAsmussen9-2

8 Happy Is a ChoiceVazquezOrtiz20-1

5 Perfect DudeFuentesFincher20-1

3 I'm Wide AwakeDe La CruzHaran20-1

1 Code FiveQuinonezOwens50-1