Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:10 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 151-514 (29.4%)

LEE'S LOCK Auto Dial in the seventh

BEST BET Yell County in the sixth

LONG SHOT Red River in the 12th

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

SAVAGE DARLING**** has shown ability in both of her races on a fast track, while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. MAMBA OUT lost a late lead when third-best at this classification March 23, and her speed puts her in position to win. HAYEK has battled for the lead before fading in consecutive route races, and she is cutting back in distance and dropping in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Savage DarlingTorresAmoss7-5

5 Mamba OutBejaranoMoquett2-1

2 HayekJuarezMcKnight8-1

3 Subway SusieFletcherMurphy6-1

6 Dare MeEAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 Tiz Sweet CandyEramiaMilligan15-1

1 CoromandelWalesPuhl20-1

1a Charlottes WayZimmermanPuhl20-1

2 Purse $38,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

VALE** has been consistently competitive in three races at the meeting, and the two-time beaten favorite is poised to make amends. RUN SMITTY RUN has not raced since September, but he recorded second-place finishes at Churchill and Saratoga last fall. GO OTTO GO raced close to a fast pace in a competitive third-place finish, and he is the speed drawn closest to the rail.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 ValeEsquivelCompton5-2

4 Run Smitty RunHernandezHewitt3-1

2 Go Otto GoAsmussenAsmussen9-2

3 My Uncle LeonTorresMilligan4-1

8 Summer in AikenSantanaSharp12-1

9 TiricoEAsmussenAsmussen12-1

6 Western GhentJuarezLukas12-1

7 SpurrierBarbosaMoquett12-1

1 Mahoney RoadArrietaRosin10-1

3 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

FULL AUTHORITY*** easily defeated stronger $10,000 claimers in his most recent, and he was claimed by winning connections who have him spotted to repeat. RAYMOND was a clear front-running winner against similar just two races back, and he has a solid chance to repeat over a fast track. SMOKIN' HOT contested a fast route pace in a deceptively good fourth-place finish, and he was a determined sprint winner in his previous race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Full AuthorityTorresShirer2-1

7 RaymondBarbosaMartin3-1

6 Smokin' HotLopezWard4-1

4 Luv to WinHernandezBroberg5-1

5 StarburstSaezHewitt12-1

9 WyfirePusacRufino15-1

8 Tiger DadAsmussenAsmussen12-1

1 Get Back GoldieEAsmussenWard20-1

3 Square DealQuinonezMilligan12-1

2 Otis Otis OtisZimmermanPuhl30-1

4 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

THE HEIGHTS** was beaten less than a length in a return from a long vacation, and he is switching from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider. SAGITTARIUS ships from Fair Grounds on the heels of a second-place route effort at this same maiden classification. DARVESH was one-placed in his first route last month, but he drew an improved post and was claimed by a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 The HeightsArrietaSchultz5-2

6 SagittariusEAsmussenAsmussen3-1

2 DarveshBarbosaCompton15-1

8 Rocket NightAsmussenLukas7-2

9 Just Be HappyCohenMcPeek5-1

1 AmbiguousAsmussenAsmussen8-1

3 P R Call Me MaybeHarrWestermann12-1

4 ImpeccabilitySaezHornsby15-1

5 AudenSantanaSantamaria15-1

5 Purse $38,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $25,000

INTERLOCK EMPIRE***is dropping into a conditioned claiming race for the first time, and he appears to hold a clear class and talent advantage. GO CATS crossed the wire first at this condition March 29, but he was disqualified for interference at the top of the stretch. CALRISSIAN has been forwardly placed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, and he looms a threat to win if he holds form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Interlock EmpireEsquivelMcPeek9-5

9 Go CatsSantanaMason7-2

7 CalrissianDe La CruzHaran9-2

5 DelucaBarbosaContreras8-1

2 PandoLopezSchultz6-1

4 ArtwellPusacGarcia8-1

6 HessBejaranoMorse12-1

3 Magna TapHarrCates20-1

8 Dynamic SunZimmermanBriley30-1

6 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

YELL COUNTY*** was unable to hold off a late-running winner in a clear front-running second-place finish, and he received a confidence lift when the winner (Native Land) defeated a quality field Wednesday at Keeneland. CORPORAL was heavily bet in his debut at Fair Grounds, but he lost all chance at the break. The expensive son of Gun Runner deserves another shot. ELKO COUNTY is an experienced route runner from a hot stable and he drew a favorable post.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Yell CountyHernandezMedina5-2

1 CorporalPratCox2-1

2 Elko CountyCohenMcPeek9-2

4 Jester SangBejaranoRobertson12-1

6 LearSantanaAsmussen8-1

9 BrownstoneAsmussenAsmussen12-1

5 Mo El GrandeTorresMorse10-1

10 World FairVazquezMoquett20-1

7 First BidEsquivelMilligan15-1

3 Tornado RoadJuarezLukas20-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

AUTO DIAL**** finished second in three main track sprints at Fair Grounds, and he is taking a significant drop in class and picks up the leading rider. WITHOUT OBJECTION was dropped to this level last month and responded with an improved second-place finish, and a pair of poor route races cloud his good sprint form. CORKED raced close to the pace before tiring in a fifth-place finish, but he is taking a big drop and should be a contender.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Auto DialTorresGibson7-5

7 Without ObjectionBejaranoHartman7-2

3 CorkedHernandezMartin5-1

11 Sunday SpiritAsmussenMoquett6-1

5 Champagne MikeArrietaBroberg12-1

8 Barrel ThiefSantanaAsmussen10-1

4 Dalton's RutrowBaileySwearingen12-1

1 Cadillac CowboyQuinonezMilligan20-1

14 Young JonesboroDe La CruzHornsby20-1

13 Scott CityEsquivelMorse20-1

12 Bourbon On FireZimmermanPuhl20-1

2 Mischievous MaxVazquezRufino20-1

6 StatlerBarbosaHobby30-1

10 Native MoonshineChavezTranquilino50-1

9 Purse $140,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

ETERNALLY GRATEFUL** has been narrowly defeated in four consecutive sprint races, and the sharp gelding has route ability and does his best racing with today's rider aboard. ALEXANDER HELIOS had wins last fall at Tampa and Churchill, and the front-runner colt deserves favoritism. MACKMAN forced a fast early pace and continued strong to the wire in a nearly five lengths maiden victory, and the lightly-raced and improving colt may be this good.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Eternally GratefulArrietaBecker9-2

7 Alexander HeliosLopezWard7-2

9 MackmanTorresCompton12-1

3 Recker PointBejaranoHartman8-1

4 Game KeeperJuarezLukas8-1

8 Megan's HonorFuentesBecker10-1

6 Seas of NormandyEsquivelContreras6-1

5 Trigger HappyBarbosaContreras5-1

2 Sara's ShamanCastellanoJoseph8-1

11 Silver HeistAsmussenAsmussen15-1

10 OnthestageEAsmussenAsmussen20-1

10 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

MOZINGO** is back on bleeder medication Lasix after losing a photo finish in the Downthedustyroad, and she keeps leading rider Cristian Torres. TIMBAVATI finished second behind a promising and speedy allowance winner, and continued improvement will make her a front-running threat. MUSIC MISTRESS has crossed the finish line second in consecutive races at this level, and an expected fast pace may set up her late run.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 MozingoTorresHewitt5-2

2 TimbavatiBejaranoMoquett4-1

4 Music MistressFuentesMcKellar3-1

6 Punchy GirlAsmussenMorse7-2

11 Heated ArgumentWalesGonzalez12-1

7 Ms Carroll CountyHarrDixon15-1

1 RunninthestreetsArrietaAnderson20-1

3 One Way Or AnotherEsquivelMorse20-1

5 Delta MoonHernandezChleborad20-1

8 The Girl in RedJuarezCalhoun20-1

10 Sassy LassBaileyMcBride30-1

12 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $50,000

RED RIVER** has a series of quick breezes leading up to his career debut, and trainer Burl McBride is capable with first-time starters. TIME ANDBEYOND is a three-time in-the-money finisher who owns the fastest Beyer figures. GREAT BARRIER is taking a slight jump in class and he is adding blinkers after a strong second-place finish.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

13 Red RiverBaileyMcBride15-1

2 Time AndbeyondAsmussenMoquett9-5

9 Great BarrierEAsmussenAsmussen5-2

12 All Green LightsSantanaPrather9-2

14 Chrome's EchoEramiaCreighton9-2

6 Mandatory MissionCourtFires8-1

3 Changing TimesArrietaCalhoun20-1

8 Blessed VisionHarrDixon15-1

10 MoneystrikeSaezWilson15-1

1 Clear EchoJuarezStuart20-1

7 Streakin DeaconWalesGonzalez15-1

4 Secret HonorHTorresBahena20-1

11 It's a Rainy DayBarbosaMilligan30-1

5 Tarps StormChavezEspinoza30-1