Today at 2:08 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school

Friday's scores

BASEBALL

Acorn 8, Caddo Hills 7

Alma 9, Van Buren 5

Baptist Prep 3, Lamar 1

Batesville 7, Brookland 5

Benton Harmony Grove 4, Jessieville 3

Bentonville 4, Tulsa Union 3

Bismarck 14, Fouke 0

Booneville 9, Paris 6

Bryant 9, Jonesboro 0

Cabot 3, Little Rock Catholic 2

Camden Fairview 5, Ashdown 4

Central Arkansas Christian 11, Dover 0

Charleston 18, Subiaco Academy 13

Clarksville 14, Waldron 2

Clinton 10, Bald Knob 0

Conway St. Joseph 10, Nemo Vista 1

Cotter 7-16, Life Way Christian 5-6

Cross County 10, Bay 0

Danville 25, Two Rivers 3

Elkins 11, Mayflower 7

Fayetteville 6, Nixa, Mo. 3

Flippin 19, Ozark Mountain 2

Genoa Central 4, Glen Rose 3

Greenbrier 11, Maumelle 1

Hillcrest 21, Maynard 6

Hot Springs Lakeside 14, Hot Springs 1

Lake Hamilton 4, Sheridan 2

Little Rock Central 7, North Little Rock 4

McCrory 11, Carlisle 3

Midland 15, Augusta 0

Monticello 10, Hamburg 0

Morrilton 20, Mena 1

Mountainburg 22, Magazine 0

Newport 13, Tuckerman 3

Ozark 5, Fountain Lake 3

Ozark Catholic 12-19, Mulberry 0-4

Parkers Chapel 12, Gurdon 0

Palestine-Wheatley 11, England 1

Perryville 4, Maumelle Charter 0

Prairie Grove 10, Berryville 0

Riverside 4, Rivercrest 3

Sacred Heart 7, Wonderview 5

Smackover 22, Dumas 3

South Side Bee Branch 19, Quitman 1

Stuttgart 6, Watson Chapel 1

Texarkana 7, Benton 2

Valley View 13, Little Rock Christian 3

Viola 11, Norfork 1

Walnut Ridge 10, Mountain View 0

Warren 10, Crossett 3

West Side Greers Ferry 10, Guy-Perkins 0

SOFTBALL

Baptist Prep 4, Lamar 3

Bearden 13, Hermitage 11

Beebe 2, Greene County Tech 1

Benton 4, Greenwood 2

Bigelow 18, Central Arkansas Christian 6

Booneville 2, Lincoln 0

Bradley 18, Lafayette County 0

Bryant 10, Springdale Har-Ber 2

Cabot 6, Bentonville West 3

Camden Harmony Grove 10, Drew Central 5

Camden Harmony Grove 5, Lake Village 0

Carlisle 12, McCrory 3

Clinton 6, Bald Knob 2

Conway 5, Little Rock Southwest 0

Cross County 16, Bay 4

Cutter-Morning Star 17, Abundant Life 1

De Queen 8, Hope 1

DeWitt 2, McGehee 1

Fort Smith Northside 5, Fort Smith Southside 2

Fouke 16, Bismarck 0

Fountain Lake 17, Ozark 13

Genoa Central 19, Glen Rose 1

Greenland 14, West Fork 9

Hackett 9, Charleston 0

Hillcrest 10-16, Mammoth Spring 8-6

Horatio 25, Foreman 2

Hot Springs Lakeside 20, Hot Springs 0

Malvern 24, Arkadelphia 1

Maumelle 11, Little Rock Christian 0

Melbourne 3, Cave City 1

Mena 8, Morrilton 2

Murfreesboro 7, Spring Hill 3

Nashville 15, Magnolia 0

Nemo Vista 17, Conway St. Joseph 4

Palestine-Wheatley 3, England 2

Paragould 6, Mountain Home 2

Parkers Chapel 11, Gurdon 6

Pea Ridge 5, Harrison 0

Pea Ridge 2, Rogers 0

Perryville 16, Maumelle Charter 1

Prairie Grove 15, Berryville 4

Prescott 12, Centerpoint 3

Quitman 10, South Side Bee Branch 0

Rogers 10, Harrison 0

Rogers Heritage 5, Houston Christian 1

Sacred Heart 11, Wonderview 9

Sheridan 10, Lake Hamilton 0

Taylor 12, Emerson 0

Tuckerman 17, Newport 1

Two Rivers 32, Danville 0

Valley View 1, Harding Academy 0

Vilonia 10, Van Buren 0

Walnut Ridge 12, Mountain View 2

SOCCER

Girls

Arkadelphia 2, Nashville 2, tie

Baptist Prep 10, LISA Academy North 0

Bauxite 5, Hope 0

Benton 8, Texarkana 1

Bentonville 2, Bentonville West 1

Crossett 3, Star City 0

Dardanelle 3, Central Arkansas Christian 0

Gentry 1, Farmington 0

Hamburg 3, Warren 2

Joe T. Robinson 4, Southside Batesville 1

Maumelle Charter 6, Hermitage 0

Paragould 9, West Memphis 1

Pulaski Academy 7, Vilonia 0

Republic, Mo. 2, Harrison 0

Rogers 1, Fayetteville 0

Russellville 7, Greenwood 1

Siloam Springs 8, Mountain Home 0

Stuttgart 13, Mills 0

Van Buren 2, Greenbrier 0

Boys

Bentonville 2, Bentonville West 1

Bryant 2, Jonesboro 0

Danville 3, Subiaco Academy 1

Dardanelle 4, Central Arkansas Christian 3

De Queen 4, Morrilton 2

Farmington 8, Gentry 0

Fayetteville 2, Rogers 1

Hope 4, Bauxite 1

Little Rock Catholic 5, Cabot 0

Maumelle Charter 5, Hermitage 1

Mountain View 7, Conway St. Joseph 0

North Little Rock 5, Little Rock Central 1

Paragould 4, West Memphis 0

Pulaski Academy 4, Vilonia 2

Russellville 7, Greenwood 0

Siloam Springs 3, Mountain Home 2

Springdale 5, Fort Smith Southside 4

Star City 4, Crossett 1

Stuttgart 1, Mills 0

Warren 2, Hamburg 0

