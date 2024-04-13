High school
Friday's scores
BASEBALL
Acorn 8, Caddo Hills 7
Alma 9, Van Buren 5
Baptist Prep 3, Lamar 1
Batesville 7, Brookland 5
Benton Harmony Grove 4, Jessieville 3
Bentonville 4, Tulsa Union 3
Bismarck 14, Fouke 0
Booneville 9, Paris 6
Bryant 9, Jonesboro 0
Cabot 3, Little Rock Catholic 2
Camden Fairview 5, Ashdown 4
Central Arkansas Christian 11, Dover 0
Charleston 18, Subiaco Academy 13
Clarksville 14, Waldron 2
Clinton 10, Bald Knob 0
Conway St. Joseph 10, Nemo Vista 1
Cotter 7-16, Life Way Christian 5-6
Cross County 10, Bay 0
Danville 25, Two Rivers 3
Elkins 11, Mayflower 7
Fayetteville 6, Nixa, Mo. 3
Flippin 19, Ozark Mountain 2
Genoa Central 4, Glen Rose 3
Greenbrier 11, Maumelle 1
Hillcrest 21, Maynard 6
Hot Springs Lakeside 14, Hot Springs 1
Lake Hamilton 4, Sheridan 2
Little Rock Central 7, North Little Rock 4
McCrory 11, Carlisle 3
Midland 15, Augusta 0
Monticello 10, Hamburg 0
Morrilton 20, Mena 1
Mountainburg 22, Magazine 0
Newport 13, Tuckerman 3
Ozark 5, Fountain Lake 3
Ozark Catholic 12-19, Mulberry 0-4
Parkers Chapel 12, Gurdon 0
Palestine-Wheatley 11, England 1
Perryville 4, Maumelle Charter 0
Prairie Grove 10, Berryville 0
Riverside 4, Rivercrest 3
Sacred Heart 7, Wonderview 5
Smackover 22, Dumas 3
South Side Bee Branch 19, Quitman 1
Stuttgart 6, Watson Chapel 1
Texarkana 7, Benton 2
Valley View 13, Little Rock Christian 3
Viola 11, Norfork 1
Walnut Ridge 10, Mountain View 0
Warren 10, Crossett 3
West Side Greers Ferry 10, Guy-Perkins 0
SOFTBALL
Baptist Prep 4, Lamar 3
Bearden 13, Hermitage 11
Beebe 2, Greene County Tech 1
Benton 4, Greenwood 2
Bigelow 18, Central Arkansas Christian 6
Booneville 2, Lincoln 0
Bradley 18, Lafayette County 0
Bryant 10, Springdale Har-Ber 2
Cabot 6, Bentonville West 3
Camden Harmony Grove 10, Drew Central 5
Camden Harmony Grove 5, Lake Village 0
Carlisle 12, McCrory 3
Clinton 6, Bald Knob 2
Conway 5, Little Rock Southwest 0
Cross County 16, Bay 4
Cutter-Morning Star 17, Abundant Life 1
De Queen 8, Hope 1
DeWitt 2, McGehee 1
Fort Smith Northside 5, Fort Smith Southside 2
Fouke 16, Bismarck 0
Fountain Lake 17, Ozark 13
Genoa Central 19, Glen Rose 1
Greenland 14, West Fork 9
Hackett 9, Charleston 0
Hillcrest 10-16, Mammoth Spring 8-6
Horatio 25, Foreman 2
Hot Springs Lakeside 20, Hot Springs 0
Malvern 24, Arkadelphia 1
Maumelle 11, Little Rock Christian 0
Melbourne 3, Cave City 1
Mena 8, Morrilton 2
Murfreesboro 7, Spring Hill 3
Nashville 15, Magnolia 0
Nemo Vista 17, Conway St. Joseph 4
Palestine-Wheatley 3, England 2
Paragould 6, Mountain Home 2
Parkers Chapel 11, Gurdon 6
Pea Ridge 5, Harrison 0
Pea Ridge 2, Rogers 0
Perryville 16, Maumelle Charter 1
Prairie Grove 15, Berryville 4
Prescott 12, Centerpoint 3
Quitman 10, South Side Bee Branch 0
Rogers 10, Harrison 0
Rogers Heritage 5, Houston Christian 1
Sacred Heart 11, Wonderview 9
Sheridan 10, Lake Hamilton 0
Taylor 12, Emerson 0
Tuckerman 17, Newport 1
Two Rivers 32, Danville 0
Valley View 1, Harding Academy 0
Vilonia 10, Van Buren 0
Walnut Ridge 12, Mountain View 2
SOCCER
Girls
Arkadelphia 2, Nashville 2, tie
Baptist Prep 10, LISA Academy North 0
Bauxite 5, Hope 0
Benton 8, Texarkana 1
Bentonville 2, Bentonville West 1
Crossett 3, Star City 0
Dardanelle 3, Central Arkansas Christian 0
Gentry 1, Farmington 0
Hamburg 3, Warren 2
Joe T. Robinson 4, Southside Batesville 1
Maumelle Charter 6, Hermitage 0
Paragould 9, West Memphis 1
Pulaski Academy 7, Vilonia 0
Republic, Mo. 2, Harrison 0
Rogers 1, Fayetteville 0
Russellville 7, Greenwood 1
Siloam Springs 8, Mountain Home 0
Stuttgart 13, Mills 0
Van Buren 2, Greenbrier 0
Boys
Bentonville 2, Bentonville West 1
Bryant 2, Jonesboro 0
Danville 3, Subiaco Academy 1
Dardanelle 4, Central Arkansas Christian 3
De Queen 4, Morrilton 2
Farmington 8, Gentry 0
Fayetteville 2, Rogers 1
Hope 4, Bauxite 1
Little Rock Catholic 5, Cabot 0
Maumelle Charter 5, Hermitage 1
Mountain View 7, Conway St. Joseph 0
North Little Rock 5, Little Rock Central 1
Paragould 4, West Memphis 0
Pulaski Academy 4, Vilonia 2
Russellville 7, Greenwood 0
Siloam Springs 3, Mountain Home 2
Springdale 5, Fort Smith Southside 4
Star City 4, Crossett 1
Stuttgart 1, Mills 0
Warren 2, Hamburg 0