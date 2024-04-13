Six people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District

Drug Task Force

Ricardo Rodriguez, 26, homeless of Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with two counts of drug trafficking. Rodriguez was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Department

Rodney Ford, 50, of 3574 W. Sunset Ave. Apt. 108 in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with first-degree forgery. Ford was being held Friday in the Benton County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

Michael Walker, 60, of Rogers, was arrested Friday in connection with felony failure to register as a sex offender. Walker was being held Friday in the Benton County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Charles Spradley, 60, of 3575 Butterfly Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, violation of a no-contact order and interference with emergency communications. Spradley was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Eric Cato, 37, of 19884 Natural Walk Road in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with three counts of breaking or entering a building and a parole violation. Cato was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Steven Hardin, 50, of 1410 W. Cedar St. in Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Thursday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardin was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Friday with no bond set.