Travelers 4, Drillers 0

The Arkansas Travelers' pitching staff combined to shut out the Tulsa Drillers on Friday night at ONEOK Field in Tulsa.

Travelers starter Reid VanScoter allowed 4 hits and 4 walks in 4 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Reliever Luis Curvelo earned his first win this season with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Kyle Hill and Peyton Alford then combined to throw three scoreless innings, allowing no baserunners and striking out three.

Tyler Locklear drove in Arkansas' first two runs with a single to right field in the first inning that scored Cole Young and Spencer Packard thanks to a fielding error.

The Travelers scored another run in the fourth inning on a Ben Casparius wild pitch before Locklear made it 4-0 in the seventh inning with a double to left field.