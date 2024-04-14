25 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 2-8 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

April 2

Matthew James Millard, 36, and Xuan My Thi Pham, 33, both of Iowa City, Iowa

Steven Michael Brain, 34, ad Rachel Nicole Key, 37, both of Fort Smith

Bradley James Martin, 23, Hackett, and Ryann Elizabeth Yandell, 23, Mansfield

Samuel James Houston, 25, and Reanna Renee Lee St. Onge, 21, both of Fort Smith

April 3

Eric Louis Bogner, 35, and Ashley Diane Allison, 29, both of Fort Smith

Cody Van Cooper, 28, and Kaitlan Taylor Marie Holman, 27, both of Fort Smith

John Wesley Hosier, 53, Granbury, Texas, and Amber LocAnn Nguyen, 29, Fort Smith

Cody Alvin J. Harris, 27, and Logan Madison Huggins, 23, both of Chester

Tyler Dawayne McClendon, 24, and Alyssa Jo Cowen, 24, both of Greenwood

April 4

Michael DeWayne Carson, 55, Alma, and Angela Marie Hennington, 46, Fort Smith

Leonel Perez, 22, and Elisia Marie Raudales, 26, both of Van Buren

Cody Glynn McConnell, 38, and Tara Michelle Spangler, 32, both of Greenwood

April 5

Michael Owen McGehee, 54, Lake Village, and Lupita Parera, 46, Lindale, Texas

Miguel Angel Parga Lopez, 26, and Diana Pamela Tinajero Zamudio, 28, both of Fort Smith

Joel David Duignan, 46 and Krista Lynn Liesch, 28, both of Barling

Bryan Dwayne Simpson, 40, Magazine, and Tiffany J. Miller, 41, Fort Smith

Derek W. Henschel, 35, Conway, and Carissa Trena Crawford, 24, Fort Smith

Steven Thomas West, 24, and Faith Ashlynn Richey, 22, both of Greenwood

Aaron Lesley Fowler, 30, and Alexandra Paulette Osburn, 31, both of Pocola, Okla.

Michael Ray Mayes, 62, and Donna Sue Ogren, 53, both of Gore, Okla.

Clark Alan Evans, 45, and Kimberly Ranae Reece, 48, both of Vian, Okla.

Scott Russell Noble, 52, Sand Springs, Okla., and Lorine Therese Martinez, 56, Tulsa, Okla.

Christian James Allen, 28, and Kimberly Nicole Griffin, 26, both of Fort Smith

April 8

Stephen Carol Dabney, 45, Fort Smith, and Amanda Jean Martorana, 29, Lincoln

Nicholas Austin Gilliland, 24, Greenwood, and Kaylee Erin Jean Hendricks, 21, Pocola, Okla.

Tracy Ray Davis, 44, and Dedra Marie Landrum, 47, both of Fort Smith

Peter Robert Porteous, 36, and Robin Lorriane Main, 35, both of Charleston,

Spencer Drew Davis, 25, and Megan Annadette Cernak, 24, both of Huntington