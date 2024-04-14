Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What is your rebid with ; A-K-Q-7-6-2, k ---, l K-Q-5-3, ' 9-6-5, after you open one spade and partner responds one no-trump?

DEAR READER: You could guess whether to go high with three spades or low with two spades, but I would prefer to introduce my second suit by bidding two diamonds. This might garner a raise when partner would otherwise pass two spades, due to having a singleton spade. If partner passes two diamonds, it is unlikely we will have missed anything.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What is the most tactful way to discuss partner's mistakes?

DEAR READER: Assuming your answer is not "never," wait for the postmortem after the game. Many players will be put off their game if told of a mistake, or they might become defensive. Save it until no more bridge is to be played that day, and then ask them why they did what they did in a constructive tone. Some players like to discuss the hands immediately after the set, so in a way the answer may depend on partner's preferences.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: I play two no-trump as a raise of partner's major in competitive auctions. Are there any situations where that should not apply?

DEAR READER: Two no-trump should be a natural invite if partner has overcalled and the next hand has passed. The only exception to this is if you are a passed hand and partner has overcalled at the one-level, when two no-trump ought to denote a good four-card raise. If third hand acts, by all means play two no-trump as a raise all the time, with good balanced hands going through a takeout double.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: You hold ; K-J-8-5, k Q-J-6-4-3, l 10, ' A-7 2 and see two passes to your right-hand opponent, who opens one diamond. You decide to double (or don't you?), and the next hand raises to two diamonds. You partner jumps to three spades, and opener pushes on to four diamonds. What now?

DEAR READER: I would double one diamond too, lest I miss a spade fit by overcalling one heart. I would bid one heart if I had just a bit more; enough to overcall and then double back in. Over four diamonds, even though my hand is a minimum, I have a good fit for spades and some extra shape. Partner is likely to have five spades for his jump to three, so I would give it one more for the road and let the opponents make the last mistake.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: In a recent deal, the bidding started with one club by my partner, one diamond by me and two clubs from partner. I had a very strong hand with six diamonds and did not know what to bid. Do you have any suggestions?

DEAR READER: Lacking any methods, three diamonds is typically played as natural and invitational. Whether you have a minimum game-force or slam potential, I would suggest bidding three no-trump if you have stoppers; otherwise, bid your stronger major. Partner has already denied a major, so he will almost never raise you.

