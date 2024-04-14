Anna Margaret Fischer - Alex Cowley

Anna Margaret Fischer and Alex Cowley exchanged marriage vows at 1:30 p.m. April 8 at the home of her parents. Turner Moore, young adult pastor at New Life Church Greater Little Rock, officiated.

Lisa and Kris Fischer are parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of the late Sherry and Charles Sidney Gibson of Dermott and Dwayne Fischer of Oklahoma City and the late Doris Morrow Fischer of Little Rock.

Parents of the groom are Aimee López González and Jorge Alberto Nicanovich Cingolani of Miami and Guillermo Julio Cowley del Barrio of Havana. His grandparents are the late Hidalga González Chavismo and the late Manuel López Guanaga of Havana, and Isabel del Barrio Correa and the late Agustín Cowley of Havana.

The ceremony was held in an intimate outdoor deck overlooking the Arkansas River during the solar eclipse while harpist Alisa Coffey played.

The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a spaghetti-strap gown with a cowl neckline and a floor-length beaded ivory veil. She carried a clutch bouquet with flowers in soft shades of white, periwinkle and lavender with hydrangeas, stock, lisianthus, heather, peonies and accented with pale silver greenery, lambs ear and dusty miller tied in lilac silk ribbon.

Sidney Fischer Head of Little Rock served as her sister's matron of honor. Bridesmaids were her sister-in-law Thais Almeida Fischer of Glendora, Calif.; Lillie Wren of Little Rock; Stella Waddell of Los Angeles; and Jalin Epps of Fort Worth. They wore black floor-length gowns of their choice and carried bouquets of hydrangeas, stock, scabiosa and statice in light lavender and periwinkle.

Kameron Head and Adrian Head, both of Little Rock and nieces of the bride, served as flower girls.

Willy E. Cowley Lopez of Miami was best man. Groomsmen were Richard Campbell of Louisville, Ky., and JP Bubbus of Dallas.

A reception was held at the home of the bride's parents and featured Central American food. Eclipse-inspired music included "Here Comes the Sun," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

The bride received a health coach certification from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and a life coach certification from Jay Shetty Certification School. She is an entrepreneur, clothing designer, professional life coach and professional model.

The groom received a degree in industrial engineering from Instituto Tecnológico Buenos Aires ITBA, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He is an actor.

The couple is planning a delayed honeymoon in South America and will make their home in Mexico City.