Arkies in the Beltway | Week of April 14, 2024

This is "Arkies in the Beltway" for the week of April 14, 2024. I'm Alex Thomas — Washington Correspondent for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — with your look at national politics and the Arkansans influencing the discussions.

Plans are in motion to place two new statues of Arkansas icons at the U.S. Capitol.

Crews removed statues of Uriah Rose and James Paul Clarke on April 5 in anticipation of installing statues recognizing civil rights advocate Daisy Bates and musician Johnny Cash.

The Bates statue will arrive at the U.S. Capitol next month with plans for an official unveiling on May 8. Officials are considering dates in September for a ceremony concerning the Cash statue.

Members of Congress returned to Capitol Hill last week after a two-week recess, and they did not waste much time in addressing some of their legislative priorities.

In the House of Representatives, lawmakers backed a bipartisan outdoor recreation package addressing recreational opportunities and related infrastructure. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and colleagues on the House Natural Resources Committee have championed the EXPLORE Act since its introduction last November.

As for Congress' upper chamber, Republicans on the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee have a new bill addressing federal crop insurance coverage. The announcement of the FARMER Act comes amid ongoing talks about the next farm bill, a legislative package addressing nutrition, rural development and agriculture programs.

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., lauded Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after the leader addressed Congress during his recent visit to the United States.

Hill, of Little Rock, was part of the congressional Escort Committee ushering Kishida into the House chamber. The congressman has additionally prioritized the United States' relationships with its Asia-Pacific allies through his policy work.

Thank you for supporting "Arkies in the Beltway!"