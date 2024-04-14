Biden monitors Iran’s aerial attack on Israel

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden and his national security team monitored Iran's aerial attack against Israel on Saturday as U.S. forces joined efforts to down explosive-laden drones launched by Tehran.

With tensions at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago, Biden pledged that American support for Israel's defense against attacks by Iran and its proxies is "ironclad."

Biden had cut short a weekend stay at his Delaware beach house to meet with his national security team at the White House on Saturday afternoon, returning to Washington minutes before Israeli officials confirmed that they had detected drones being launched toward their territory from Iran.

He convened a principals meeting of the National Security Council in the White House Situation Room to discuss the unfolding situation, the White House said.

The attack marked the first time Iran has launched a direct military assault on Israel, risking a wider regional conflict.

For days, the U.S. and Israel had braced for an attack -- claimed by Iran as retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike this month on an Iranian consular building in Syria that killed 12 people, including two senior Iranian generals in the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force.

The Pentagon reported that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had spoken with his Israeli counterpart "to discuss urgent regional threats ... and made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies." National security adviser Jake Sullivan also spoke with his counterpart to reinforce Washington's "ironclad commitment to the security of Israel."

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement Saturday that "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel." She added: "The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran."

On Friday, Biden said the United States was "devoted" to defending Israel and that "Iran will not succeed." Asked by reporters what his message was for Iran, the president's only reply was: "Don't."

He ignored a question about what would trigger a direct U.S. military response, and when asked how imminent an Iranian attack on Israel was, Biden said he did not want to get into secure information, "but my expectation is sooner than later."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden arrives on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)



President Joe Biden boards Marine One at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



President Joe Biden during his arrival on Air Force One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Del., Friday, April 12, 2024.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)



President Joe Biden departs aboard Marine One after leaving Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, April 13, 2024, to return to the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

