Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

CBM Construction, 2516 Cantrell Road, U-1, Little Rock, $800,000.

Kole Talbott, 2821 Springer, Little Rock, $150,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Justin McRae Construction, 27 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $1,200,000.

Randy Wright Builders, 3819 Gordon Road, Little Rock, $800,000.

Jim Pace Homes, LLC, 123 Abington Drive, Little Rock, $650,000.

Reddy Innovative, 8 Abington Court, Little Rock, $470,000.

Leigh Lusk Interiors, 10702 Brazos Valley Lane, Little Rock, $450,000.

500k Randy James, 146 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $440,000.

CRA Construction, 154 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $406,560.

Davis Construction, 103 Calion Court, Little Rock, $400,000.

500k Randy James Co., 133 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

500k Randy James, 102 Woodlands Park Drive, Little Rock, $300,000.

Charles Heinbockel, 1406 S. Louisiana St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Pablo Trujillo, 2308 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $289,000.

A/C Services Maintenance, 3500 Cobb, Little Rock, $200,000.

Scott Greenwood Construction, 57 Bascom Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

500k TYSG Management, 406 E. 16th St., Little Rock, $180,000.

H&D Homes, LLC, 18 Cobble Hill Road, Little Rock, $177,600.

Mike Orndorff, 2208 S. Commerce St., Little Rock, $170,000.

Mike Orndorff, 2204 S. Commerce St., Little Rock, $170,000.

Diversified Construction, 12 Allyson Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.

Jason Nichols, 2101 Haven Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Hunter McMillen Group, 610 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, $92,500.

Yoshiko Collins, 8521 Tedburn Drive, Little Rock, $85,000.