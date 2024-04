The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

1220 Main St., Mockingbird Tacos, 2:58 p.m. April 8, property valued at $1,000.

1403 Rebsamen Park Road, Crash Champions, 6:41 a.m. April 9, property valued at $501.

3600 Cantrell Road, Kurt Annis, 7:08 a.m. April 9, property valued at $5,851.

72204

3015 W. 34th St., Evernest Property Management, 12:08 p.m. April 10, property valued at $3,250.

7609 Colonel Glenn Road, M & M Real Estate, 12:20 p.m. April 10, property value unknown.

72205

610 N. Pine St., Megan Johnson, 11:38 a.m. April 8, property valued at $2,001.

72209

7201 Mabelvale Cutoff, Ace Barnes, 2:25 p.m. April 7, property value unknown.

72103

8109 Interstate 30, Full Potential Child Development Center, 10:09 a.m. April 9, property valued at $ 2,701.

1 Wellford Dr., Yeison Juan Hernandez Gabriel, 9:58 p.m. April 9, property valued at $138.

8502 Shelley Dr., Kiral Gunter, 11:10 a.m. April 10, property valued at $1,750.

72211

905 Cedar Ridge Dr., Nathan Bender, 1:59 p.m. April 10, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

1748 N. Locust St. AD, Cynthia Williams, 6 p.m. April 6, property valued at $1,350.

327 Parker St., Rebecca Pittillo, 5:30 p.m. April 8, property valued at $3,500.

1724 N. Locust St. AA, Belinda Magness, 5:10 a.m. April 10, property value unknown.

75 Riverfront Dr. A257, Angela Michelle Aaron, 10 p.m. April 10, property valued at $450.

401 W. Pershing Blvd., Patrick Henry Hayes Senior Center, 4 p.m. April 11, property valued at $970.

72116

3004 North Hills Blvd., Tyler James Colter, 12 p.m. April 10, property valued at $5,900.

72117

812 E. Bethany Rd., Malaychia Lynn Craig, 4:47 p.m. April 11, property valued at $2,000.