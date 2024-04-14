Club News: NWA Senior Democrats meet; Photography club hosts speaker; Perfect Harmony celebrates 25 years of singing

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will meet at 7 p.m. April 15 at Foghorn's, 2221 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. The group will gather at 6 p.m. for an off-the-menu meal.

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a patriotic organization made up of descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Revenue Service or who served as government officials during the Civil War, 1861-65. SUVCW members can offer assistance for those seeking to establish membership eligibility and associate memberships are available.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

NWA Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon April 16 at Eat My Catfish, 32 W. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. Come early to socialize and eat beginning at 11:30 a.m. The meal is $13.99 plus tax. It will be a buffet with both grilled fish and chicken options, plus traditional fried foods. The restaurant will collect the money.

Jennifer Waymack Standerfer, one of the drafters of the FOIA ballot initiative and the constitutional amendment, will discuss why both FOIA actions are needed.

Reservations: (479) 841-5266 or emailadella@adellagray.com.

Photography Club

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 18 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 in Pineville, Mo.

The speaker will be member, Doug Keck. The topic of his presentation will be video photography. The Bella Vista Photography Club is designed for photographers of all levels from Bella Vista, Bentonville and surrounding area. Speakers, field trips and other activities promote the development of skills and friendships. There are monthly contests, and an annual contest with the winners publicly displayed.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Quilt Guild

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. April 22 in Sengel Hall at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The speaker will be Mary Honas, owner of First Rate Designs, who will travel from Overland Park, Kan. Honas' lecture and trunk show is titled Color, Value, Scale and Intensity. She states: "Color is an important part of the quilt design. Through quilts shown, the various aspects of color are explored for best results. See how intensity and value make a quilt shine." Honas will also have several of her original quilt patterns for sale. On April 23, she will teach two workshops, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The morning workshop is: Quilting with a Walking Foot. The afternoon workshop is Free Motion Quilting. You may sign up for one or both workshops. The cost will be $30 for one workshop or $45 if you sign up for both.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Senior Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Benton County will meet at noon April 22 at the Golden Corral, 2605 W. Pleasant Crossing Drive in Rogers. Lunch will be available beginning at 11 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Democratic Party of Benton County.

Speakers will be candidates for the Arkansas House of Representatives, Kate Schaffer, District 10 and Stephanie Funk, District 15.

Information: rabland@cox.net,

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk April 24 in Little Rock. Registration is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. at the Curran Visitor's Center at 615 E. Capitol in Little Rock.

The walk includes the State Capitol Building, Old State House, Governor's Mansion and Clinton Presidential Library. Two pedestrian bridges across the Arkansas River provide a panoramic view.

There is a fee of $4 for all walkers. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony is celebrating 25 years of singing together at 3 p.m. April 28 at Highland's Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

In 1999 Karen Frankenfeld was asked to start a women's barbershop chorus in Bella Vista after the Sweet Adeline chorus lost its director. The vision of the newly formed chorus was to not only create a musical outlet for women, but also provide an opportunity to have fun singing and entertaining others.

Women's Barbershop Choruses have four sections: lead and tenor which would be for higher voices, baritone and bass for those with lower voices. Frankenfeld researches a wide variety of music that is arranged in the four-part barbershop style before selecting a song for the chorus to sing.

The chorus's portfolio may include classics from the '20s, '30s and '40s, modern pop, seasonal songs, patriotic, gospel and novelty numbers. Some songs give her an opportunity to add a special touch to the arrangement and to let the women have a little fun with it for audience appeal.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a fun loving, energetic women's a cappella group in Bella Vista. There are no try outs, no previous musical experience necessary to join. The chorus invites women of all ages and voice ranges to visit a rehearsal and experience barbershop singing.

Information: (479) 876-7204.

Youth Ambassadors

Lily Maples was recently elected as the President for Bo's Blessings Youth Ambassadors.

Maples believes in serving veterans in all ways possible. She knows it is important to give back to those who gave all and were willing to do so. Her vision for Bo's Blessings Youth Ambassadors is for them to be more than observers or just people who admire the work of others, rather she wants the youth to be hard-working and wanting to serve.

Also elected were Max Williams, vice president, Cate Stearman, secretary and Levi Lockwood, photographer.

Information: jannielayne1206@gmail.com.