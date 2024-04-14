Letter perfect

Spellebration, a spelling bee supporting AR Kids Read, was held April 4 at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock.

Officials with the chambers of commerce from Hot Springs, Little Rock, Jacksonville and North Little Rock competed for the bragging rights of being the best speller.

Craig O'Neill and Adam Bledsoe of KTHV, Channel 11 co-hosted the event. Don Gooch was the event chairman and Leslie Parnell was the co-chairwoman.

Olivia Heritage, a marketing specialist at Tempus Realty Partners, received the Bee the Difference Award and Darrin Williams, CEO of Southern Bancorp, was presented the Community Leader Award.

AR Kids Read was founded in 2012 and works with at-risk students by building a network of volunteer tutors who help the children with literary skills and gaining academic confidence.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal