LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Eclipse time capsule | Construction on North Rodney Parham Road

Videos sought of eclipse event

Little Rock residents who experienced Monday's total solar eclipse are encouraged to submit videos from the event for a city-organized time capsule to be unveiled in 2045.

Arkansas' capital city also will be in the path of totality during the Aug. 12, 2045, event.

Videos of one minute or less can be uploaded here.

N. Rodney Parham lane closing set

The southbound lane of North Rodney Parham Road between Valley Club Circle and Pleasant Valley Drive will be closed for about four weeks, weather permitting, beginning Monday, according to a city news release.

A detour has been set up to help guide traffic.