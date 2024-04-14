MAHG Architecture attends panel to discuss potential improvement projects in downtown Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- Community members gathered at the U.S. Marshals Museum on Thursday evening to hear how a list of proposed projects representing a total investment of $3.2 million could liven downtown Fort Smith.

The panel was hosted by Prime: River Valley Professional Summit and included MAHG Architecture members Galen Hunter, principal; Tim Varner, associate principal; and Devin Tabor, project designer; as well as Stuart Ghan, principal broker for Ghan & Cooper Commercial Properties and a member of the city's Central Business Improvement District.

The district comprises property owners downtown who are appointed by the city Board of Directors to discuss how to collaborate to improve downtown, according to the city's website.

Hunter said the projects, proposed by the Fort Smith-based MAHG, came from discussions with the district on how to improve transportation and visibility downtown in the next two or three years.

"Fort Smith has a lot of assets that are attractive to not only residents, but the visitors when they come to town," he said. "But sometimes, they're not well linked together. Sometimes, they're hard to get to by foot and you have to get in your car and drive to the next one or whatever, or they're difficult to find."

Hunter said there's a lot going on at Rogers Avenue downtown with the convention centers, motels and the Bakery District, but the only way people can currently travel from there to Riverfront Drive -- which hosts amenities like the Farmers Market and the Marshals Museum -- is by vehicle or sidewalks of varying size and quality.

He suggested turning the two-lane truck route on North A Street to a one-lane road with a pedestrian promenade separated by a landscape buffer.

Varner said a quick, easy project would be lighting storefronts and creating signage to help people know what's downtown and where it's located. He also suggested shaded seating areas and tables for people to gather downtown, and removing decorative fencing along Court Street to give pedestrians access to sidewalks and keep them off the streets.

Varner said they can reach out to the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's art department or local schools to add more art or rotating exhibits downtown, which in combination with fun string lights would make people feel safer at night.

"And there's a food truck, and I'm hanging out, having food, having a drink," he said. "Next thing I know I may call up a friend. We're there and enjoying our city in a forgotten spot that could be activated through art and light. Simple things that are already in the works, but are easy and tangible to do."

One attendee asked if MAHG plans for added police presence downtown to help with the safety aspect.

Ward 2 city Director Andre Good spoke up and said the Police Department is fully staffed, and he doesn't think police presence would be a problem.

Hunter said the projects range from $9,000 to $1 million to complete, but are very attainable to accomplish. He said MAHG plans to speak with the city Board of Directors in the coming weeks to answer their questions and seek approval.

Galen Hunter, principal at MAHG Architecture, speaks Thursday during Blueprint for a Better Downtown: An Evening with Prime: River Valley Professional Summit at the U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Hunter was among four panelists with MAHG Architecture and the Fort Smith Central Business Improvement District at the public event who presented proposed concepts for improving pedestrian traffic in downtown Fort Smith. Visit rivervalleydemocratgazette.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



