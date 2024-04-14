Grace Kelley, the 27-year-old daughter of country singer Wynonna Judd, remained jailed Friday in lieu of $2,000 bail, after an arrest this month in Elmore County, Ala., sheriff's records confirm. Kelley was arrested April 5 in Millbrook, Ala., after holding a sign that read "A Ride for a Ride" alongside a busy highway. Her chest and private parts were unclothed, Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson told the Daily Mail. "When she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides," Johnson told the Mail. The officers did not arrest her then, but she reportedly continued her behavior and was ultimately arrested where the highway intersected with an interstate route. Kelley was charged with soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure and obstructing government operations. Johnson spoke to Kelley's father, Judd's businessman ex-husband, Arch Kelley III, earlier last week, he said, but noted that only a Judd representative had reached out on her mother's side. She remained behind bars Friday in lieu of $2,000 bail, which reportedly may increase due to the new solicitation charge. The Los Angeles Times was unable to reach the Millbrook Police Department immediately for comment.

A number of songs by Taylor Swift reappeared Thursday in TikTok's official music library, where they are available for the service's millions of users to place in the background of their own videos. Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music company, went to war with TikTok earlier this year over licensing terms, songs by hundreds of its artists were removed from the platform, and have remained absent. The available songs from Swift appear to be from the period since she signed with Universal in 2018, including "Lover" and "Cardigan." Also available are her "Taylor's version" rerecordings of older hits like "Love Story" and "Shake It Off." It was not immediately clear how Swift's songs made it back to TikTok while Universal's ban remains in place. While Swift is part of Universal's roster of artists, she owns the rights to her own recordings, as well as her songwriting rights, which are administered by the Universal Music Publishing Group -- a division of the company. Representatives of Swift, Universal and TikTok did not immediately respond to requests for comment.