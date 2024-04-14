One person killed, nine injured in shooting at Wynne block party

One man was killed and at least nine were injured Saturday night during a shooting at a block party in Wynne, according to an Arkansas State Police press release.

The release states that shots were fired around 10 p.m. Saturday at a party taking place near the corner of Williams Ave. and Martin Luther King Street.

Varian Campbell, 27, of Wynne, was shot during the incident and transported to an area hospital, where he died from a gunshot wound, according to Arkansas State Police spokesperson Cindy Murphy.

Murphy said Campbell's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory where the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

At least nine other people were injured during the incident, and two of those persons were run over by vehicles at the scene, according to the release.

The nine injured during the incident were transferred to hospitals in Wynne, Jonesboro, and Memphis, Tenn. for treatment, and authorities believe other injured persons may have been transported to area hospitals in private vehicles, the release states.

The Wynne Police Department has requested that the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division investigate the incident. The release states that investigators have already identified multiple persons of interest.

The department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call Troop D at 870-970-6082.

This is an ongoing investigation.