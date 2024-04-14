OPINION | Curtis Varnell: Small town lawyer, Dale Bumper’s election to governor most astounding upset in history of Arkansas politics

The year was 1970 and a hot campaign was being conducted by a group of Democrats trying to replace the incumbent Governor Winthrop Rockefeller. The group of Democrats included former Governor Orval Faubus, Attorney General Joe Purcell and a host of others including a little known lawyer from Charleston, Ark. by the name of Dale Bumpers. Described as the best lawyer in a one-lawyer town, no one gave Bumpers a chance. In fact, he had earlier been defeated for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representative.

Being of a mischievous nature, Danny, Russell Varnell and I decided to prank our ardent Republican neighbor in Midway. Fred Horn had a huge WinRock sign in his front yard and smaller ones scattered around his property. Being short on election funds and workers, Bumpers' crew was handing out free stickers, posters and large signs at his headquarters in Charleston.

Russell picked up a trunk load of them to distribute, the campaign workers not understanding that all of them were destined for one site. Parking a short distance away in the darkness, we removed every Republican sign and replaced them with those containing the campaign message of Dale Bumpers. We even crept upon his front porch and placed stickers on his front door.

Fred found the prank funny but it took him several days to remove all the signs. Weeks later, Bumpers won the primary run-off race against Faubus and then, against all odds, defeated Winthrop Rockefeller. It was probably the most astounding upset in the history of Arkansas politics.

After two terms as governor, Dale Bumpers was elected to the U.S. Senate upsetting J. William Fulbright and John Jones and continued in office there until 1999. On two occasions, he was considered as a dark-horse candidate for president but declined to run, citing family responsibilities and the wish to not run against fellow Arkansan Bill Clinton.

Our paths crossed again in 1990 while I was visiting Washington D.C. with students. Bumpers invited us into his office. He was such a friendly and courteous host and the students were quite taken by him. He knew many of their families and questioned students about their parents and grandparents.

Talking to one of my students, Bumpers offered up his office desk and chair, "Sit down there and make yourself at home, you might one day sit in that or a bigger office." All the students took pictures with him. You would think that would be the end of his political duties, but later in the day we were on the tram between capitol buildings when he and the very famous Senator Paul Simon from Illinois exited from a nearby hallway. Bumper hailed us, "you Paris kids, come over here with us." He introduced us to his friends. Seating himself between two of my students with an arm around each, he rode with us to the other building.

Later, his wife Betty visited my class at Paris and arranged for my students to have dialogue with Russian students of the same age via an international satellite. The program was called Peace Links and I still have a photo of the stately lady sitting at my classroom desk carrying on a conversation with high school kids.

Later in life, Mr. Guy Fenter informed me that Dale Bumpers, serving as school attorney for Charleston Schools, advised the school board to integrate the school immediately after the Supreme Court decision in the Brown case. On Aug. 23, 1954, 11 African-American students enrolled in Charleston schools, the first public school to do so in the 11 former confederate states.

Although more liberal than myself and from a different party, I commend people that are good-hearted and work hard for their nation, community and family. Dale and Betty Bumpers were shining examples of the good things that come from small places. And to think I had an impact on getting him elected that first time!

In 1970, Varnell and friends picked up a trunk load of Dale Bumpers campaign stickers, posters and signs and swapped them out as a prank on a friend's yard, which bore a WinRock sign prior. It might have helped Bumpers get elected. (Courtesy photo)



Dale Leon Bumpers was the 38th Governor of Arkansas (1971-1975) and a U.S. Senator from 1975-1999. Prior to his election, he was "the best lawyer in a one-lawyer town." He considered running for president in 1976, 1984 and 1988, but was deterred by the potential impact on his family and the wish to not run against fellow Arkansan Bill Clinton. (Courtesy photo)

