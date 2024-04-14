OTHERS SAY: President Biden thumbs his nose at Supreme Court

Democrats have worked to tear down support for the U.S. Supreme Court because they abhor constitutionalist jurists who won't bend to progressive prerogatives. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden expresses his enmity for the justices by simply proceeding in defiance of the high court as he attempts to buy votes.

And who is a threat to our democratic institutions?

Last week, Biden announced yet another initiative to saddle American taxpayers with the loan debt that thousands of students willingly incurred. The president has asked the Department of Education to write regulations that create various conditions under which borrowers would be relieved of their obligations.

There is no word yet on how much this might cost, but the administration says it will "benefit" 23 million loan recipients. What about the taxpayers?

One might think that Biden would have been deterred by the Supreme Court ruling last year that overturned his effort to arbitrarily cancel $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers--even well-off graduates making in the low six figures. Instead, the White House marches forward.

Blanket loan forgiveness is also a slap in the face to college graduates who met their financial obligations or those who lived within their means to cash-flow higher education. It's another slap to those who didn't go to college but are now expected to subsidize those who did.

There may be a case for a narrow forgiveness initiative on hardship grounds, but such programs already exist. Biden is attempting to unilaterally expand the scope of loan amnesty. Congressional Republicans or state attorneys general acting on behalf of the beleaguered American taxpayer should mount another legal challenge.