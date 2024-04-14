PROFILE | Elizabeth Shackelford brings heart and home to Children’s Safety Center’s abused clients
Children’s Safety Center executive director brings heart and hope to challenge of serving abused kids.
Today at 1:02 a.m.
by
April Wallace
As she swings open the door of the brand new home of the Children's Safety Center of Washington County, Elizabeth Shackelford is positively beaming.
It's no wonder, since the $15 million building has been a long time in coming and Shackelford, as its longtime executive director and president of Children's Advocacy...
