Spring fling

FAYETTEVILLE -- Transfers Taylen Green and Ja'Quinden Jackson put on a first-half show for the University of Arkansas and they also got help from old hands Andrew Armstrong and Tyrone Broden to help the University of Arkansas Red team race to a runaway win in the spring football finale Saturday.

Armstrong, Broden and Jackson combined to score five touchdowns and pace the Red to a 38-12 win over the White team on a sunny, windy afternoon before a crowd of about 3,000 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Red starters played only in the first half and that's all they needed to put up five touchdowns on the offensive side. Meanwhile the Red defense held the second offensive unit to 61 total yards and three first downs in the first half.

Green looked calm and in control at quarterback, completing 17 of 22 passes for 243 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions operating coordinator Bobby Petrino's offensive system. Five of his six possessions wound up in touchdown drives.

"I feel like it was definitely efficient, but as Petrino said, 'Definitely can get better,' " Green said. "He got on to me a couple of times on some reads, so he expects perfection out of me and the whole offense. He was definitely, like, happy, but there's definitely stuff to clean up."

Green completed 77.3% of his passes and averaged a robust 11 yards per pass attempt against the second unit on defense.

"I think he had a really good day," Coach Sam Pittman said. "I thought we caught the ball really well, the group of guys that he was playing with. He made some great throws. We also made some really good catches out there."

Jackson's performance was head-turning. The 6-2, 228-pound transfer from Utah scored three touchdowns, on a 15-yard reception and on rushes 8 and 4 yards.

He bowled over or juked defenders on the two longer touchdowns and ran in untouched on the 4-yard toss play over the left edge.

"He's a guy that's probably even better when it's live. He looks better because he bounces off people," Pittman said.

"I hate 'thud' practices, because the defense feels like they made the tackle," Jackson said. "I'm like, 'Bro, no, that's not what that is. It's more to it than what you're doing.'

"The scrimmages and games show it all. You think you can make that play in practice, but that same play shows up in a scrimmage, now you're like, 'Oh, yeah, OK.' I had a great time today. It was fun."

Veteran defenders Cam Ball and Jayden Johnson said the Red-White finale capped an excellent spring.

"I thought it was a very good, physical spring, both sides of the ball," Ball said. "I thought we put all our practices on display today to give people a preview of what's to come this season."

Added Johnson, "Just to top that off, I feel we came together as a team. Everybody's got each other's back. Everybody wants to win."

Broden made a triumphant return after missing time with a family matter to catch a 10-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. He led the starters with five catches for 60 yards.

Armstrong, who missed a week or more of spring with a tricky hamstring, had three catches for 52 yards, including a perfectly-placed go route in the left corner for a 20-yard reception from Green.

"I saw he had a go route and it was 1-on-1 and I liked the matchup," Green said. "All I had to do was give him a chance and let him do the rest."

The third team took over for the starters in the second half, which featured a running clock, giving the second team a chance at catching up.

Big-back Braylen Russell of Benton had a breakaway 32-yard touchdown run with Jacolby Criswell operating the offense and Jezreel Bachert had a 1-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive led by KJ Jackson to give the White team its 12 points. There were not points after touchdowns after those scores.

The Red team got a final touchdown on former Bentonville High School receiver CJ Brown's 75-yard catch-and-run connection from Malachi Singleton on which Brown covered the final 60 or so yards after the catch. Brown wound up with a game-high 109 receiving yards on five catches.

The Red marched down the field with the opening kick, covering the 73 yards in 11 plays and 5:42. The unit faced just two third downs and converted both. Green kept over the left side on a run-pass option for 14 yards to convert a third and 3.

The second conversion was on Green's scoring pass to Broden, who was crossing at the back of the end zone with TJ Metcalf in coverage.

The top defense snuffed the second offensive unit's first possession, allowing Green to conduct an 83-yard drive in nine plays, capped by his 20-yard pass to Armstrong. Rashod Dubinion, who finished with three carries for 38 yards, had runs of 12 and 7 yards during the drive.

Jordan Anthony's 23-yard catch and run as well as Jackson's 22-yard breakaway over the right edge highlighted the next sequence for the Red.

The only Red drive of the first half that did not wind up in a touchdown started at the 1 after Sam Dubwig's 69-yard punt skipped past return man Isaiah Sategna and rolled out of bounds.

Dubinion had a 19-yard run on the next snap, but the second team defense held from there, starting with Lorando Johnson's 7-yard "sack" of Green.