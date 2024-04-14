SRO crowd takes in Easterseals runway event

Easterseals Arkansas' Fashion Event -- during which apparel from local stores and boutiques is showcased on the runway by a modeling troupe featuring agency clients and prominent members of the community -- seems to get more popular each year.

The 2024 edition took place April 2 before a standing-room-only crowd in the Wally Allen Ballroom of Little Rock's Statehouse Convention Center. A reception -- complete with silent auction and passed hors d'oeuvres -- preceded the event, which was co-chaired by Jenn Cook and Emily Young and whose mistresses of ceremonies were Alisha Curtis and KATV's Laura Monteverdi.

An early highlight was a special appeal, kicked off by a video featuring Easterseals clients (and featured fashion-show models) Jacob and Haven and segueing into a live donation auction. A conventional live auction followed.

The runway show drew the usual cheers as models (including such popular longtimers as Al, Jennifer, Michael Joe, Shawn, Taylor and Zack) showed off fashions from Barbara/Jean Ltd., Baumans, Dillard's, Indigo, J. Duke & Co., Steamroller Blues and The Toggery.

Easterseals Arkansas' mission is "empowering individuals with disabilities to live, learn, work and play in their communities." The fundraising goal was $200,000; as of April 4, the agency had raised $244,655, according to development officer Kathryn Norton. "First time we have exceeded our goal by that much!" she says.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R . Williams