Tide win in extras, halt Hogs’ streak

Alabama shortstop TJ McCants hit a ground ball back to the mound in the final at-bat of Saturday's game against the University of Arkansas baseball team.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he would have preferred McCants hit a home run.

The No. 17 Crimson Tide beat the No. 1 Razorbacks 4-3 in 10 innings at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on a throwing error by relief pitcher Jake Faherty.

Pinch runner Mason Swinney scored from second base after Faherty bobbled McCants' grounder, then sailed a wild throw to first baseman Ben McLaughlin.

"It was disappointing, but that's the way the game works sometimes," Van Horn said. "I'd have rather just had the ball leave the yard.

"We'd get walked off, but it's tough losing on a play like that, a come-backer.

"The runner had broke from second. If [Faherty] fields the ball, you've got an opportunity to just throw him out at third base."

Swinney pinch ran for for Kade Snell, who doubled leading off the inning on a 1-1 pitch from Gage Wood, who left the potential-winning run stranded at third in the ninth inning.

"Wood hung a breaking ball and he hit it off the wall," Van Horn said. "Tough loss, but we played hard."

Peyton Holt hit the first pitch he saw from Alabama closer Alton Davis -- a slider -- over the left-field fence to tie the game at 3-3 with two outs in the top of the ninth inning.

It was the first home run this season for Holt, a senior from Greenwood who made his 16th start, but first in left field.

"I was just going up there trying to hit a fastball," Holt said. "Saw the slider and just stayed with the approach. Stayed through it and it played out."

Holt and Arkansas right field Kendall Diggs, who made a leaping catch at the wall in the ninth inning, were asked about Van Horn saying he'd have rather lost on a home run than an error.

"Losing in any way sucks," Holt said. "We did everything we could to fight back. We made some unreal plays to keep us in the game. It hurts.

"I don't know if I'd rather get walked off with a home run or the error. They both would have hurt. But we just have to go back out there [today] and win the series."

Diggs said he believes the Razorbacks (30-4, 12-2 SEC) will move past Saturday night's loss.

"Nothing but love for Faherty," Diggs said. "He went out there and gave it his all. I'll take him 10 out of 10 times."

Arkansas, which won Friday night's series opener 5-3, will look to take the series in today's 1 p.m. finale after losing for the first time since Auburn beat the Razorbacks 8-6 on March 23 at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala.

"I hope we respond well," Van Horn said. "It's not like they beat us by 10 runs and we didn't do anything well. We just didn't win the game.

"[Alabama] didn't really make any mistakes. We've just got to come up with some big hits. We've got to get some guys swinging the bat. We've got to get some production from the guys in the outfield and DH. If we do that, we'll be fine."

The Crimson Tide (23-12, 5-9) ended their losing streak at five games and ended Arkansas' winning streak at 11 games.

"How I feel about it is this team is really tenacious and I don't think one loss is going to dictate how we go about our business," Holt said when asked how he expects the Razorback to respond today. "We'll sleep on it, but when we wake up, it's another game day. We're just going to go out there and play our game."

Alabama took a 3-2 lead with two outs in the eighth inning when McCants, a left-handed hitter, doubled off Arkansas lefty Stone Hewlett to score Justin Lebron, who walked and went to second on a single by Snell.

Arkansas junior left-handed starter Mason Molina went a season-long 6 innings and held Alabama to 2 runs and 5 hits without a walk and had 6 strikeouts. He threw 101 pitches with 67 strikes.

Molina's previous longest start this season had been 5 1/3 innings in the Razorbacks' 9-1 victory over Missouri on March 17.

Arkansas third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott led off the sixth inning with a home run against Alabama reliever Tyler Fay -- who had just replaced starting pitcher Greg Farone -- to tie the game 2-2.

Sprague-Lott hit his fifth home run of the season, and second of the series, on a 2-2 pitch he drove over the left-field fence. He hit a home run in Arkansas' 5-3 victory in Friday night's opener.

The Razorbacks pulled within 2-1 with two outs in the fifth inning when second baseman Peyton Stovall hit a home run over the right-field fence on a 2-0 pitch from Farone. It was Stovall's fifth home run this season.

Alabama took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Will Hodo's home run.

Snell followed with a double and went to third on a bunt single by McCants. But Molina left both runners on base when he struck out Evan Sleight swinging, got Mac Guscette on a popup to catcher Hudson White and struck out Bryce Eblin swinging.

The Crimson Tide got a home run from Gage Miller -- his 14th this season -- to push their lead to 2-0 in the third inning.

"I thought Mason Molina did a really good job giving us an opportunity," Van Horn said. "He gave up a couple solo homers, but he pitched really well maneuvering through a really good lineup.

"Usually the solo homers won't get you beat. But their pitchers did a great job as well."

Farone, a senior left-hander who transferred to Alabama this year from Louisville, went 5 innings and allowed 1 run, 4 hits and 1 walk with 1 strikeout. He threw 75 pitches with 48 strikes.

Davis retired the Razorbacks in order in the 10th inning.

Junior right-hander Brady Tygart (3-0, 2.70 ERA) will start for Arkansas today. Freshman left-hander Zane Adams (2-2, 4.85 ERA) will start for Alabama.

"I'm sure Brady will have a good outing for us," Van Horn said. "We still have a chance to win the series."