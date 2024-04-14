Tramon Mark joins Texas Longhorns after one season with Arkansas Razorbacks





FAYETTEVILLE — Tramon Mark, a 6-6 guard who averaged 16.2 points to lead the University of Arkansas men’s basketball team in scoring this season, is transferring to play for one of the Razorbacks’ new SEC rivals.

Mark has committed to Texas, On3.com reported Sunday. He announced on April 7 he was entering the transfer portal.

Texas and Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 to join the SEC for the 2024-25 season.

The SEC hasn’t announced its schedule for next season, but the Razorbacks and Longhorns will play at least once.

Texas will be Mark’s third college team. He played three seasons at Houston and started 41 of 76 games for the Cougars before transferring to Arkansas this year. He received a medical redshirt for the 2021-22 season when he was limited to seven games because of a shoulder injury and underwent surgery.

Mark, who is from Dickinson, Texas, played in 31 games for Arkansas with 28 starts and averaged 32.5 minutes.

Mark scored a career-high 35 points in the Razorbacks’ 78-77 victory over Texas A&M at Walton Arena when he hit a game-winning short jump shot with 1.1 seconds. He scored 34 points in the Razorbacks’ 87-72 loss to North Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

Late in the game against North Carolina, Mark took a hard fall, injuring his back and hip, and missed Arkansas’ 80-75 victory over Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge at Walton Arena.

Mark scored 20 or more points in 10 games, including 26 when the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M 78-71 on the road. He didn’t play against Ole Miss when the Rebels beat the Razorbacks 77-51 because he was suffering from migraine headaches.

When South Carolina beat Arkansas 80-66 in the SEC Tournament to end the Razorbacks’ season with a 16-17 record, Mark was held to a season-low two points.