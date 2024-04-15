5 killed, 6 hurt in weekend crashes on Arkansas roads

Five people were killed and six others were hurt in car crashes on Arkansas roads between Saturday morning and Sunday morning, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Mary Gentry, 82, of Paron was traveling east on Kanis Road at approximately 11:47 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle she was driving, a 2017 Hyundai Accent, exited the south side of the roadway, eventually hitting a tree head-on. Gentry was killed in the crash, according to the report.

Kathy Brittian, 48, of Wynne was driving east about 7:50 p.m. Saturday when a 2009 Dodge Caliber heading the opposite direction crossed the centerline of the highway, according the report.

The Dodge struck the 2008 Hyundai Accent she was driving, killing her and injuring a passenger, Breanna Waggoner. The Dodge driver, Michelle Cheveallier, was also hurt, according to the report. The injured, both of Wynne, were taken to a hospital in Memphis.

Lisa Beard, a 60-year-old of Bald Knob, died in a crash involving three others on U.S. 64 about 9:14 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from state police. Her 2006 Dodge Charger collided with a 2024 GMC Yukon driven by Whitney Taylor, 36, of Wynne after the eastbound GMC vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with the Dodge heading the opposite direction.

Taylor and two minors who were in the vehicle were injured during the crash and taken to a hospital in Searcy for treatment, states the report.

According to a report by state police, Makayla Prince, 24, of Clarksville died in a car crash at approximately 9:16 p.m. after the vehicle she was a passenger in failed to negotiate a left curve and ran off the south side of Arkansas 352, striking two metal signs before hitting a concrete culvert.

The Chevrolet then overturned and struck a tree, where it stopped, states the report.

Daniel Havens Jr., 31, of Clarksville, who was driving the vehicle, was injured in the accident and taken to a Little Rock area hospital, according to the report.

Brian Grant, 45, of Bismarck was killed in a crash on U.S. 70 about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The 2011 Ram 2500 he was driving attempted to negotiate a slight right curve, then traveled left of center and exited the roadway.

The vehicle crashed into an embankment, causing it to become airborne.

It landed on its wheels, then overturned several times before coming to rest facing northeast.

Troopers investigating the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of each of the five crashes.