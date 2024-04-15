Another Kentucky signee requests release from NLI

Kentucky signee and point guard Boogie Fland has requested to be released from his national letter of intent, according to multiple media outlets.

He’s the fourth Wildcat member of the 2024 class to reopen their recruitment after John Calipari left Lexington for Arkansas.

Fland , 6-2, 175 of White Plains, (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac is rated a 4-star prospect by On3.com while a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

A McDonald’s All American, Fland was named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 36% from beyond three-point line and 83% from the free throw line.

Five-star center Jayden Quaintance, 4-star center Somto Cyril along with Fland have requested releases from national letter of intents while 4-star guard Karter Knox was committed to Kentucky but reopened his recruitment since Calipari’s departure.

Four-star small forward Billy Richmond and 4-star guard Travis Perry remain committed to Kentucky. The class was ranked No. 2 nationally by On3.com prior to the defections.