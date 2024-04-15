Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 4-10 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

April 4

Jay Morgan Avent, 44, and Rachel Lauren Austill, 43, both of Bentonville

Jonathon Lee Casida, 41, and Stephanie Marie Thibert, 40, both of Bella Vista

Hunter Gabriel Chariton, 22, and Caroline Altom, 32, both of Bentonville

Alan Jay Conkling, 58, and Brenda Kay Newell, 60, both of Bristow, Okla.

Forrest John Doyle, 65, Bella Vista, and Valerie Lynn Pope, 57, Rogers

Jeffery Kejlat, 44, and Kimi Anjerok, 37, both of Rogers

Eduardo Porfirio Lima Martinez, 31, and Kristina Rachelle Cole, 27, both of Rogers

Michael Morrisson Lloyd II, 39, and Misty Dawn Alphin, 35, both of Rogers

Benjamin Michael Nelson, 22, and Madison Dawn Powlowski, 22, both of Siloam Springs

Caleb Ryan Ogden, 21, and Holly Marie Brockmeyer, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Rodolfo R. Rodriguez Guzman, 18, and Maria Daisy Vences, 17, both of Houston, Texas

Nathy Sikhampheng, 23, Springdale, and Genesis Vianey Lara Delgadillo, 23, Rogers

Lukas David Swaim, 33, and Emma Catherine Guy, 19, both of Siloam Springs

April 5

Colton Alan Dougan, 31, and Meghan Denise Good, 34, both of Gravette

Craig Thomas Dunn, 53, and Nancy Elizabeth Wiley, 50, both of Royse City, Texas

Eric Arthur Feick, 30, and Caroline Elizabeth Kurtz, 29, both of Bentonville

Haskell Edgar Fuller IV, 29, and Sonia Christina Kleiner, 28, both of Bentonville

Jeremiah Rex O Grady, 34, and Mary Anne Maurine Best, 36, both of Rogers

Blake Patrick Holden, 28, and Kara Elizabeth Bryan, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Luis Roberto Hong, 31, and Deyanira Elizabeth Caceres, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Benjamin Jonas Jensen, 39, and Caelan Marie Deavours, 42, both of Siloam Springs

Robert Eugene Maze, 37, and Kali Sue Pierson, 34, both of Lowell

Tarrion Deshay Morrison, 24, and Abigail Huston Chapman, 21, both of Bella Vista

Christopher Alan Pirri, 51, and Tonya Lacole Sandefur, 43, both of Bentonville

Carlos Eduardo Rubi Hinojoza, 23, and Jocelyn Dayana Revolorio Vargas, 22, both of Decatur

Connor Sheridan Rynn, 27, and Kendra Leigh Salvatore, 26, both of Lowell

Cole Thomas Shepard, 28, and Ashton Victoria Gilliam, 29, both of Bentonville

Michael Bailey Smith, 66, and Justina Paige Fogg, 60, both of Rogers

April 8

Nathan Thomas Bradley, 26, and Emily Nicole Green, 29, both of Chesapeake, Va.

Daniel Justin McKinley, 60, and Julie Ann Gilley, 64, both of Bella Vista

Augustus Keith Murray, 32, and Jordan Nycole Payne, 30, both of Bentonville

Jason Phillips, 42, Lawrence, Kan., and Tiffany Michelle Linton, 33, Centerton

April 9

Avery James Burrow, 27, and Jillian Frances Greenway, 26, both of Lowell

April Lee Cunningham, 39, and Shannon Ellen Lewis, 40, both of Garfield

Kole Layton Fairchild, 22, and Kathryn Elizabeth Harms, 21, both of Gentry

Anthony Joseph Frasier, 41, and Melissa Lynn Herrington, 43, both of Bella Vista

William Alan Gage, 22, and Meredith Grace Park, 21, both of Fayetteville

Nathanial Wesley Wyatt Hammond, 40, and Amy Marie Couch, 42, both of Bentonville

Matthew Paul Harris, 42, and Jacqueline Michelle Lipford, 32, both of Gentry

Timothy Brock Herron, 59, Joplin, Mo., and Diana Marie Sacco, 63, Bentonville

Charles Scott Katzakian Jr., 42, and Heather Thompson Hooks, 38, both of Bella Vista

Francisco Javier Camacho Martinez, 31, and Marixa Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 30, both of Bentonville

Jim Lawrence McDonald Jr., 34, and Elizabeth Robyn Conway, 31, both of Rogers

Grant Davis Strehlow, 22, Kansas City, Mo., and Alli Cameron Brock, 25, Rogers

Jarrod Delayne Tarp, 37, and Rachel Elizabeth Price, 38, both of Centerton

Justin Michael Wolf, 38, and Amanda Marie Fowler, 40, both of Bentonville

Trevor Benjamin Woodard, 31, and Kimberly May Gillum, 23, both of Springdale

April 10

Terry Keith Ackley, 74, and Yen Thi Nguyen, 42, both of Rogers

Michael Randolph Cox, 65, and Carolyn Donieta Queen, 48, both of Decatur

Brian Sanghoon Lee, 27, Rogers, and Katie Grace Dather, 24, Fayetteville

Caleb Allen Noel, 19, and Emma Lynn Sitsler, 18, both of Siloam Springs

Nathaniel Scott Reeves, 23, Bella Vista, and Emma Lauren Louise Smith, 23, Gravette

David Leroy Wright, 41, and Jessica Dawn Summers, 34, both of Gentry