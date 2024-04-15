Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded April 4-10 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
April 4
Jay Morgan Avent, 44, and Rachel Lauren Austill, 43, both of Bentonville
Jonathon Lee Casida, 41, and Stephanie Marie Thibert, 40, both of Bella Vista
Hunter Gabriel Chariton, 22, and Caroline Altom, 32, both of Bentonville
Alan Jay Conkling, 58, and Brenda Kay Newell, 60, both of Bristow, Okla.
Forrest John Doyle, 65, Bella Vista, and Valerie Lynn Pope, 57, Rogers
Jeffery Kejlat, 44, and Kimi Anjerok, 37, both of Rogers
Eduardo Porfirio Lima Martinez, 31, and Kristina Rachelle Cole, 27, both of Rogers
Michael Morrisson Lloyd II, 39, and Misty Dawn Alphin, 35, both of Rogers
Benjamin Michael Nelson, 22, and Madison Dawn Powlowski, 22, both of Siloam Springs
Caleb Ryan Ogden, 21, and Holly Marie Brockmeyer, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Rodolfo R. Rodriguez Guzman, 18, and Maria Daisy Vences, 17, both of Houston, Texas
Nathy Sikhampheng, 23, Springdale, and Genesis Vianey Lara Delgadillo, 23, Rogers
Lukas David Swaim, 33, and Emma Catherine Guy, 19, both of Siloam Springs
April 5
Colton Alan Dougan, 31, and Meghan Denise Good, 34, both of Gravette
Craig Thomas Dunn, 53, and Nancy Elizabeth Wiley, 50, both of Royse City, Texas
Eric Arthur Feick, 30, and Caroline Elizabeth Kurtz, 29, both of Bentonville
Haskell Edgar Fuller IV, 29, and Sonia Christina Kleiner, 28, both of Bentonville
Jeremiah Rex O Grady, 34, and Mary Anne Maurine Best, 36, both of Rogers
Blake Patrick Holden, 28, and Kara Elizabeth Bryan, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Luis Roberto Hong, 31, and Deyanira Elizabeth Caceres, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Benjamin Jonas Jensen, 39, and Caelan Marie Deavours, 42, both of Siloam Springs
Robert Eugene Maze, 37, and Kali Sue Pierson, 34, both of Lowell
Tarrion Deshay Morrison, 24, and Abigail Huston Chapman, 21, both of Bella Vista
Christopher Alan Pirri, 51, and Tonya Lacole Sandefur, 43, both of Bentonville
Carlos Eduardo Rubi Hinojoza, 23, and Jocelyn Dayana Revolorio Vargas, 22, both of Decatur
Connor Sheridan Rynn, 27, and Kendra Leigh Salvatore, 26, both of Lowell
Cole Thomas Shepard, 28, and Ashton Victoria Gilliam, 29, both of Bentonville
Michael Bailey Smith, 66, and Justina Paige Fogg, 60, both of Rogers
April 8
Nathan Thomas Bradley, 26, and Emily Nicole Green, 29, both of Chesapeake, Va.
Daniel Justin McKinley, 60, and Julie Ann Gilley, 64, both of Bella Vista
Augustus Keith Murray, 32, and Jordan Nycole Payne, 30, both of Bentonville
Jason Phillips, 42, Lawrence, Kan., and Tiffany Michelle Linton, 33, Centerton
April 9
Avery James Burrow, 27, and Jillian Frances Greenway, 26, both of Lowell
April Lee Cunningham, 39, and Shannon Ellen Lewis, 40, both of Garfield
Kole Layton Fairchild, 22, and Kathryn Elizabeth Harms, 21, both of Gentry
Anthony Joseph Frasier, 41, and Melissa Lynn Herrington, 43, both of Bella Vista
William Alan Gage, 22, and Meredith Grace Park, 21, both of Fayetteville
Nathanial Wesley Wyatt Hammond, 40, and Amy Marie Couch, 42, both of Bentonville
Matthew Paul Harris, 42, and Jacqueline Michelle Lipford, 32, both of Gentry
Timothy Brock Herron, 59, Joplin, Mo., and Diana Marie Sacco, 63, Bentonville
Charles Scott Katzakian Jr., 42, and Heather Thompson Hooks, 38, both of Bella Vista
Francisco Javier Camacho Martinez, 31, and Marixa Gonzalez-Gutierrez, 30, both of Bentonville
Jim Lawrence McDonald Jr., 34, and Elizabeth Robyn Conway, 31, both of Rogers
Grant Davis Strehlow, 22, Kansas City, Mo., and Alli Cameron Brock, 25, Rogers
Jarrod Delayne Tarp, 37, and Rachel Elizabeth Price, 38, both of Centerton
Justin Michael Wolf, 38, and Amanda Marie Fowler, 40, both of Bentonville
Trevor Benjamin Woodard, 31, and Kimberly May Gillum, 23, both of Springdale
April 10
Terry Keith Ackley, 74, and Yen Thi Nguyen, 42, both of Rogers
Michael Randolph Cox, 65, and Carolyn Donieta Queen, 48, both of Decatur
Brian Sanghoon Lee, 27, Rogers, and Katie Grace Dather, 24, Fayetteville
Caleb Allen Noel, 19, and Emma Lynn Sitsler, 18, both of Siloam Springs
Nathaniel Scott Reeves, 23, Bella Vista, and Emma Lauren Louise Smith, 23, Gravette
David Leroy Wright, 41, and Jessica Dawn Summers, 34, both of Gentry